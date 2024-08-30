iPhone 16 Launch: Planning To Buy iPhone 15? 4 Reasons Why You Should Wait For Latest iPhone Model

iPhone 16 Launch: Are you thinking of purchasing the iPhone 15? Hold on! Here's why you should wait for the iPhone 16 series, set to be unveiled during Apple’s ‘It's Glowtime’ event on 9 September next month. The excitement surrounding Apple's latest iPhone 15 is undeniable, but with the iPhone 16 series on the horizon, you might want to reconsider your purchase.

The iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus are expected to see significant upgrades compared to the current generation models. The iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus are powered by the A16 Bionic chip, which debuted with the iPhone 14 Pro line.

Adding further, both models missed out on the new Action button, which Apple introduced to replace the mute switch on the Pro models. However, things are set to change this year, as Apple plans to bring the base iPhone 16 models closer to the Pro models.

From groundbreaking features to expected upgrades that could redefine your smartphone experience, let's have a quick look on the four compelling reasons why waiting for the iPhone 16 could be the smarter and perfect move.

Performance:

The Apple's iPhone 16 base models will see a significant boost in terms of performance. The Cupertino-based tech giant might use the A18 chip from the Pro models in these base versions as well. However, the company could configure the chip differently for various models, so the iPhone 16 and iPhone Plus models might have fewer cores for the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) compared to the Pro models. However, these base iPhone 16 models will be a considerable upgrade over their previous generation counterparts.

To enhance performance, Apple may provide 8GB of RAM in the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus, as this is the minimum requirement for running advanced intelligence features. This is a significant improvement compared to the 6GB RAM in previous generation models.

Design:

The base iPhone 16 models might feature some cosmetic changes. The rear camera module on the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus could be aligned vertically instead of diagonally when compared to the previous generation,. Adding further, Apple might introduce new colour options for the base variants.

Apple Intelligence:

It is important to note that Apple's suite of artificial intelligence features is coming to the entire iPhone 16 series. The upcoming Apple Intelligence features include text generation and summarisation tools across the board.

It also houses the Image Playground app for generating images from prompts, Genmoji for generating emojis using artificial intelligence, and OpenAI’s ChatGPT integration into the operating system. Moreover, it has an improved artificial intelligence-powered Siri with better natural language processing capabilities.

Functionality:

The base iPhone 16 models are expected to come with the "Pro" elements. The capacitive Action Button, which replaces the mute switch on the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone Pro Max, is expected to be included in the base models of the iPhone 16 series as well. Unlike the mute switch, which only allows users to switch between sound profiles, the Action Button offers a wide range of functions and customization options based on user preferences.