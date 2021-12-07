iPhone SE 2020 gets a massive discount on Flipkart; here’s why you should buy it

New Delhi: The iPhone SE 2020 is once again available at a reduced price! The Apple iPhone SE 2020 is available at a discounted price as part of the Flipkart Mobiles Bonanza deal. The entry-level model with 64GB of storage costs Rs 27,999, making it the only iPhone under Rs 30,000 on the market right now. The 128GB storage option is also competitively priced, but the discontinued 256GB storage variant is still available.

The 64GB iPhone SE is offered for Rs 27,999 as part of the sale. The 128GB version costs Rs 32,999, which is the same price as the 64GB version. The 256GB iPhone SE, which Apple discontinued with the release of the iPhone 13, is now available for Rs 42,999. The 256GB model is also available with the in-box accessories from older stock.

iPhone SE 2020: Here’s why you should buy it

-It is the most cost-effective entry point into the Apple ecosystem. You can get an Apple Watch, HomePod Mini, Apple TV+, and other accessories with the iPhone SE for less than half the price of the iPhone 12.

-The iPhone SE is still one of the quickest smartphones in its category, if not the fastest, after 1.5 years. The A13 Bionic chip inside can easily handle all of the latest games. It's also fluid on a daily basis.

The phone's small size makes it incredibly convenient to use. With a 4.7-inch display, you can reach all four corners without having to raise your other hand.

-You get the quick and easy Touch ID fingerprint scanner, which is a godsend in the world of masks.

-The iPhone SE is water and dust resistant to IP67 standards, so you can take it outside in the rain or wash it under the tap without fear of damage.

-After two OS updates, the iPhone SE might still receive software updates for the next four years. Apple now supports its phones for up to 6 years, whereas Android phones do not.

Live TV

#mute