iPhone SE 3 India price revealed? Check features, leaked price online

New Delhi: Apple is expected to release a slew of new products soon, including the much-anticipated iPhone SE 3. If recent rumours from reliable sources are to be believed, the next iPhone SE could make its debut during Apple's spring event, which is scheduled to take place in March, rather than April as is customary.

The iPhone SE 3 is expected to have the same design language as the iPhone SE 2020, but things could change internally. According to rumours, the next iPhone SE will be powered by the same A15 Bionic technology that powers the iPhone 13. There's also a chance that this smartphone will enable 5G.

Apple recently brought three new iPhone SE models to India for testing. As a result, it's probable that the iPhone SE 3 will be released in India after its global launch. While that was a quick overview of the iPhone SE 3, we have a lot more information to provide, so let's get started.

Apple is expected to release the iPhone SE 3 in the first quarter of 2022. Then, according to Apple expert Mark Gurman, the smartphone might be released on March 8. He also mentions that the iPhone SE 3 would be released alongside the iPad Air 5. The iPhone SE 3 will outperform the iPhone SE 2020, which was released two years ago.

To recall, the iPhone SE 2020 debuted with a design that was identical to the iPhone 8, and the following model is expected to follow suit. It would have been lovely to see a larger display on the iPhone SE 3, but according to sources, this will happen in 2023. Although most leaks point to a design similar to the iPhone SE 3, a few point to a notch design akin to the current-generation iPhone. As a result, the design of the iPhone SE 3 is currently unknown.

It's possible that Apple will not change the design of the upcoming iPhone SE, but a new chipset will almost certainly be included. The A15 Bionic chipset is expected to power the iPhone SE 3. The iPhone 13 series is powered by this chipset, thus we should expect better performance, camera functionality, and networking on the upcoming iPhone SE.

According to a rumour, the iPhone SE 3 could cost $300. (roughly Rs 23,000). However, it is unlikely that the smartphone will be released in India at such a low price. The iPhone SE 2020 was announced in India at a price of Rs 39,900. In India, we should expect the iPhone SE 3 to cost less than Rs 45,000, based on its competition.

