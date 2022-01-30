iPhone Users Alert! Now you can get Face ID feature with a mask

New Delhi: The first developer betas of iOS 15.4, iPadOS 15.4, and macOS Monterey 12.3 have been released by Apple. The ability to unlock your iPhone with Face ID while wearing a mask is one of the most significant enhancements in the latest beta release of iOS 15.4. The delayed Universal Control is included in the beta releases of iPadOS 15.4 and macOS 12.3, on the other hand, to improve the experience for consumers who own both iPad and Mac devices.

Apple's proprietary face recognition technology has been updated with the ability to unlock an iPhone using Face ID with a mask. People have been wearing face masks since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic in early 2020, therefore it's one of the most demanded features.

In the past, Apple attempted to fix the problem of Face ID not recognising users who were wearing a mask. It offered a faster way to unlock smartphones with Face ID support using passcodes when wearing masks in 2020. Last year, Apple added the option to use an Apple Watch to unlock Face ID-equipped iPhone models while wearing masks. Users, on the other hand, were largely uninterested in both updates.

The new beta release of iOS 15.4 demonstrates that Apple is finally responding to user pleas to allow users to unlock their iPhones with Face ID while wearing a mask.

When wearing a mask, Apple has trained new algorithms to recognise users based on their eye region. This allows customers to unlock their iPhones with Face ID without having to remove their mask or utilise other methods like passcodes or their Apple Watch.

When users initially turn on their iPhone running iOS 15.4, they have the option of setting up Face ID with a mask. Alternatively, after booting with iOS 15.4, the capability can be enabled by turning on the option 'Use Face ID With a Mask' under Settings > Face ID & Passcode.

During the setup, you do not need to wear a face mask. This means that enrolling for Face ID with a mask will be equivalent to enrolling for facial recognition technology regularly.

The feature is also compatible with glasses, according to Apple. When using Face ID with a mask, however, it is recommended that you enrol separately for your glasses. With each enrolled appearance, you can utilise up to four pairs of glasses.

It's worth noting that, while Face ID is accessible on iPhone X and later devices, the ability to utilise Face ID with a mask is only available on iPhone 12 and newer models. It is also not yet available for iPad users.

Face ID with mask's accuracy and security, according to Apple, are at par with existing face recognition solutions. With a single enrolled appearance, the probability of a random individual in the population looking at your iPhone and unlocking it using Face ID with a mask is around one in 1,000,000.

In addition to the Face ID upgrade, iOS 15.4's first developer beta adds the ability to copy text from items in the Notes and Reminders apps using the camera. Heart hands, biting lip, pregnant woman and pregnant man, hamsa, and other new emoji have also been added.

Apple has also released the first developer betas of iPadOS 15.4 and macOS Monterey 12.3 with Universal Control, in addition to the iPhone beta. This feature was revealed at last year's WWDC and was expected to be included in macOS Monterey when it was released in October. Apple, on the other hand, postponed the release by a few months.

With Universal Control, you may use the same keyboard, mouse, or trackpad on your Mac and iPad. You may also connect to many Macs or iPads at the same time and move your pointer between them or text on your Mac or iPad. Users can also drag and drop content from one Mac to another using this feature.

Universal Control establishes a link between your Mac and iPad using Apple's Continuity. To utilise a signal Apple ID, you'll need both devices. Universal Control requires that the devices be within a few metres of each other and that Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, and Handoff be enabled.

This isn't the first time Apple has made a link between Mac and iPad devices possible. The company has done it before, with Sidecar, a function that allows customers to utilise their iPad as a secondary display or input device. Universal Control, on the other hand, takes a step further by allowing users to control both Mac and iPad with a single keyboard, mouse, or trackpad.

Apple hasn't given a specific date for when the features would be released to the general market. Meanwhile, you can test them out on a second device by signing up for the Apple Beta Program's public beta releases of new software.

