iQoo Neo 9 Pro Price Range In India Leaked Ahead Of Launch In February

Although, the launch month of iQOO Neo 9 Pro has been set as February 2024 by the company. However, a concreate date has not been fixed yet.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jan 05, 2024, 09:55 AM IST|Source: Bureau
iQoo Neo 9 Pro Price Range In India Leaked Ahead Of Launch In February

New Delhi: The iQOO Neo 9 Pro is set to make debut in India in February this year, although an official date is not confirmed yet. This handset was just recently launched in China around late December 2023. Notably, the Indian variant of the smartphone expected to carry similar specifications as its Chinese version. 

According to the leaks, the price of the iQOO Neo 9 Pro in India will be around Rs 40,000. It is expected that the handset would come in Nautical Blue colour and have a leatherette material. Moreover, the phone would be loaded with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2.

Let's have a quick look look on the specifications of of the Chinese variant iQOO Neo 9 Pro - 

iQOO Neo 9 Pro RAM and storage

The handset could be loaded with 12GB/16GB LPDDR5X RAM and 256GB/512GB/1TB UFS 4.0 storage. 


iQOO Neo 9 Pro Battery

The handset packs a 5,160mAh battery with 120W wired fast charging support.


iQOO Neo 9 Camera

The smartphone features a 50MP Sony IMX920 VCS bionic primary camera with optical image stabilisation (OIS), LED flash and a 50-megapixel secondary sensor with an ultra-wide-angle lens at the back.. 

iQOO Neo 9 Pro Chipset

The handset is expected to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Geb 2 SoC with Adreno GPU. 

 
iQOO Neo 9 Pro Connectivity

The smartphone could spport 5G, 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.3, OTG, GPS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NFC and USB Type-C connectivity. 

It is suggested that the iQOO Neo 9 Pro might be on sale via Amazon and the iQOO India website.

