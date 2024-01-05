iQoo Neo 9 Pro Price Range In India Leaked Ahead Of Launch In February
Although, the launch month of iQOO Neo 9 Pro has been set as February 2024 by the company. However, a concreate date has not been fixed yet.
New Delhi: The iQOO Neo 9 Pro is set to make debut in India in February this year, although an official date is not confirmed yet. This handset was just recently launched in China around late December 2023. Notably, the Indian variant of the smartphone expected to carry similar specifications as its Chinese version.
According to the leaks, the price of the iQOO Neo 9 Pro in India will be around Rs 40,000. It is expected that the handset would come in Nautical Blue colour and have a leatherette material. Moreover, the phone would be loaded with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2.
iQOO 9 Pro
- 6.78" 1.5K OLED panel
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
- 50MP Sony INX920
- 5,160mAh battery, 120W charging
- Android 14, Funtouch OS 14
India launch: Early Feb
Pricing: sub ₹40k
Looks good in this dual tone finish pic.twitter.com/U9Dd90lBcH — Yogesh Brar (@heyitsyogesh) January 4, 2024
Let's have a quick look look on the specifications of of the Chinese variant iQOO Neo 9 Pro -
iQOO Neo 9 Pro RAM and storage
The handset could be loaded with 12GB/16GB LPDDR5X RAM and 256GB/512GB/1TB UFS 4.0 storage.
iQOO Neo 9 Pro Battery
The handset packs a 5,160mAh battery with 120W wired fast charging support.
iQOO Neo 9 Camera
The smartphone features a 50MP Sony IMX920 VCS bionic primary camera with optical image stabilisation (OIS), LED flash and a 50-megapixel secondary sensor with an ultra-wide-angle lens at the back..
iQOO Neo 9 Pro Chipset
The handset is expected to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Geb 2 SoC with Adreno GPU.
iQOO Neo 9 Pro Connectivity
The smartphone could spport 5G, 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.3, OTG, GPS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NFC and USB Type-C connectivity.
It is suggested that the iQOO Neo 9 Pro might be on sale via Amazon and the iQOO India website.
