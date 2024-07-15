iQOO Z9 Lite 5G Launched In India With 50MP AI Camera Under Rs 15,000; Check Specs, Price And Launch Offers

iQOO Z9 Lite 5G India Launch: Chinese smartphone brand iQOO has launched the iQOO Z9 Lite 5G smartphone in India. The new budget 5G smartphone seems to be a rebranded version of the Vivo T3 Lite 5G phone. The newly launched smartphone comes in Aqua Flow and Mocha Brown color options. The iQOO Z9 Lite 5G smartphone is available in 4GB +128GB and 6GB +128GB storage models. The phone will receive 2 years of Android updates and 3 years of security updates.

iQOO Z9 Lite 5G Price and Availability:

The smartphone is priced at Rs 10,499 for the 4GB + 128GB model, and the 6GB + 128GB model costs Rs 11,499. It will go on sale on the first day of the Amazon Prime Day sale, July 20. Consumers can purchase the smartphone via Amazon India and iQOO’s online store.

Notably, the iQOO Z9 Lite 5G has entered the Indian market as one of the most budget-friendly 5G smartphones. However, it encounters strong competition from several contenders, such as the Lava Yuva 5G priced at Rs 9,499, the Redmi 13C 5G priced at Rs 10,999, and the POCO M6 5G priced at Rs 10,499.

iQOO Z9 Lite 5G Launch Offers:

Consumers can enjoy a Rs 500 instant discount with ICICI and HDFC Bank credit and debit card full swipe, as well as credit card EMI transactions. Buyers will also receive vivo Color earphones worth Rs 549 for just Rs 399 until July 31st on iQOO.com.

iQOO Z9 Lite 5G Specifications:

The phone sports a 6.56-inch HD+ LCD display with a 90Hz refresh rate. It runs the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 5G chipset with Mali-G57 GPU for graphics. The iQOO Z9 Lite 5G runs Funtouch OS 14 based on Android 14. It is equipped with a 5,000mAh battery with 15W charging support.

In the camera department, the IP64-rated smartphone packs a 50MP AI camera and a 2MP bokeh camera at the back. For selfies and video chats, there is an 8MP shooter on the front.