‘Is this spoof?’ Netizens ask as Apple introduces water bottle costing Rs 4600

New Delhi: Apple has launched its water bottle that will cost a whopping Rs 4600 (approximately) in India. The new water bottle named HidrateSpark is now listed on Apple’s official US website. Customers can also buy the newly launched water bottle from its retail stores in the US.

The Cupertino-based tech giant introduced the bottle after recently launching a cleaning cloth that costs about 1,900. And just like the last time, netizens are making fun of the brand for introducing expensive products that nobody asked for.

What is special about the Apple HidrateSpark water bottle?

According to media reports, the Apple HidrateSpark has a lot of many features, which makes it more special than your regular bottle. For starters, the water bottle can monitor your daily intake of water or fluid.

The data shared by the water bottle can be synced with your Apple Health app. The LED lights at the bottom of the bottle take count of the water intake. The app also alerts the Apple Health app via Bluetooth connectivity.

The bottles come in versions – HidrateSpark Pro and HidrateSpark Pro STEEL, with the former one being priced at $59.95 while the latter one selling at $79.95. The HidrateSpark Pro STEEL is available in two colours Silver and Black.

Netizens’ Hilarious Take on Apple Water Bottle

Users of the microblogging platform Twitter, as well as Reddit, came up with hilarious replies, mostly mocking the newly launched water bottle.

“The economy has been great for the rich,” a Reddit user said.

Another user asked, “What if you accidentally drink water from somewhere else?” Responding to the question, a user replied, “Illegal. Lifetime of prison.” Also Read: Fuel price hike: Congress attacks PM Narendra Modi for high excise duty, demands roll back

Meanwhile, a Twitter curiously asked, “Is this spoof?”. Also Read: Explained: How India tamed fuel prices amid soaring global oil rates, stood 2nd in price parity

