हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Apple HidrateSpark

‘Is this spoof?’ Netizens ask as Apple introduces water bottle costing Rs 4600

Apple has now introduced a bottle costing about Rs 4,600 after recently launching a cleaning cloth that costs about 1,900. 

‘Is this spoof?’ Netizens ask as Apple introduces water bottle costing Rs 4600

New Delhi: Apple has launched its water bottle that will cost a whopping Rs 4600 (approximately) in India. The new water bottle named HidrateSpark is now listed on Apple’s official US website. Customers can also buy the newly launched water bottle from its retail stores in the US. 

The Cupertino-based tech giant introduced the bottle after recently launching a cleaning cloth that costs about 1,900. And just like the last time, netizens are making fun of the brand for introducing expensive products that nobody asked for. 

What is special about the Apple HidrateSpark water bottle? 

According to media reports, the Apple HidrateSpark has a lot of many features, which makes it more special than your regular bottle. For starters, the water bottle can monitor your daily intake of water or fluid.  

The data shared by the water bottle can be synced with your Apple Health app. The LED lights at the bottom of the bottle take count of the water intake. The app also alerts the Apple Health app via Bluetooth connectivity. 

The bottles come in versions –  HidrateSpark Pro and HidrateSpark Pro STEEL, with the former one being priced at $59.95 while the latter one selling at $79.95. The HidrateSpark Pro STEEL is available in two colours Silver and Black.   

Netizens’ Hilarious Take on Apple Water Bottle

Users of the microblogging platform Twitter, as well as Reddit, came up with hilarious replies, mostly mocking the newly launched water bottle. 

“The economy has been great for the rich,” a Reddit user said. 

Another user asked, “What if you accidentally drink water from somewhere else?” Responding to the question, a user replied, “Illegal. Lifetime of prison.”  Also Read: Fuel price hike: Congress attacks PM Narendra Modi for high excise duty, demands roll back

Meanwhile, a Twitter curiously asked, “Is this spoof?”. Also Read: Explained: How India tamed fuel prices amid soaring global oil rates, stood 2nd in price parity

Live TV

#mute

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Apple HidrateSparkHidrateSparkApplewater bottle
Next
Story

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 Pokemon Edition sold out within minutes of release

Must Watch

PT2M4S

Navneet Rana writes to Delhi Police, seeks action against Sanjay Raut