हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Google

Italy's antitrust regulator fines Google, Apple over data use

Both Google and Apple said they disagreed with the antitrust`s decision and that they would appeal it.

Italy&#039;s antitrust regulator fines Google, Apple over data use

New Delhi: Italy's antitrust regulator has fined Alphabet`s Google and iPhone maker Apple 10 million euros ($11.2 million) each for "aggressive practices" linked to the commercial use of user data.

The authority said in a statement the two tech groups did not provide "clear and immediate information" on how they collect and use the data of those who access their services.

Both Google and Apple said they disagreed with the antitrust`s decision and that they would appeal it.

The watchdog said that when users set up their account with Google, the system was designed in such a way that the terms and conditions on data usage were set up to be accepted.

In the case of Apple, users do not have a choice on the issue, the antitrust regulator added.

"We provide industry-leading transparency and control to all users, so they can choose what information to share or not, and how it`s used," Apple said in a statement, describing the regulator`s view as "wrong".

Google said in a statement it followed "fair and transparent practices to provide users with useful services, as well as provide clear information on their use".

The fine is the maximum amount the watchdog can apply in these cases, the regulator said.

Live TV

#mute

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
GoogleAppleItaly antitrust regulatorApple fine
Next
Story

Garena Free Fire November 27 Codes: Here’s how to redeem free rewards

Must Watch

PT2M40S

19 years later, justice for men wrongly framed for killing 3 kids