Jio Offers Cheapest Validity Plan At THIS Price With 200 GB Data; Jio Vs Airtel |Benefits Compared

Jio Vs Airtel Recharge Plans: After increasing the prices of its tariff plans, Reliance Jio is offering several prepaid plans to its customers, one of which is the Rs 899 plan. This plan is known for its validity and data benefits. Meanwhile, Airtel is also offering a prepaid plan with 90 days of validity, SMS benefits, and data benefits.

If you are looking for more data, unlimited calling, better network coverage, and additional features, this article will help you pick the plan that best suits your needs and budget.

Jio Rs 899 Prepaid Recharge Plan With 90 Day Validity

This Jio plan comes with a validity of 90 days, which means you can use it for 3 months. In terms of data, it offers 2 GB of data per day. Adding further,

consumers will get an extra 20 GB of data in this plan. Overall, the consumers will enjoy 200 GB of data in this plan. The new plan also offers unlimited calling, meaning you can make unlimited calls to any network for 90 days. (Also Read: Jio Unveils Rs 888 Plan With 15+ OTT Subscriptions; Airtel Counters with Rs 838 Offer—Which Has Better OTT Benefits?)

Additional Benefits And 5G Internet At Rs 899

Apart from this, users can get 100 SMS per day with this plan. This plan also offers additional benefits which include free subscriptions to Jio TV, Jio Cinema, and Jio Cloud. Under the hood, users can also use a 5G smartphone and a 5G network is available in your area, you can also enjoy high-speed internet.

Prepaid Recharge Plans Comparison

Feature/Plan Jio Rs 899 Prepaid Recharge Plan Airtel Rs 779 Mobile Recharge Plan Validity 90 Days 90 Days Daily Data 2 GB 1.5 GB Additional Data 20 GB Unlimited 5G Data Total Data 200 GB 135 GB Post Data Limit Speed N/A 64 Kbps Unlimited Calling Yes Yes Daily SMS 100 SMS 100 SMS Post SMS Limit Charges N/A Re 1 (Local SMS), Rs 1.5 (STD SMS) 5G Internet Yes, if available Yes Additional Benefits Jio TV, Jio Cinema, Jio Cloud Apollo 24|7, Wynk Music, Hello Tunes OTT Benefits No No Plan Cost Rs 899 Rs 779

Airtel Rs 779 Mobile Recharge Plan With 90 Day Validity

This plan offers a 90-day validity period, providing unlimited calling, 100 SMS per day, and 1.5GB of daily data, along with unlimited 5G data and Airtel Thanks benefits.

Once the daily data limit is exceeded, the speed drops to 64 Kbps, allowing for basic communication like instant messaging or emails. After reaching the daily SMS limit, users will be charged Re 1 per local SMS and Rs 1.5 per STD SMS.

Airtel also offers rewards such as Unlimited 5G Data, Apollo 24|7 Circle Membership, Wynk Music for free, and complimentary Hello Tunes. However, this Rs 779 recharge does not include any OTT benefits.