JioTag Launched In India: Track Your Belongings With Ease, Know Its Cost

Jio has launched Jio Tag at a tempting price in India. A Bluetooth device which when attached to the objects, then it enables the user to locate those items easily. The JioTag is introduced in the nation as an alternative to Apple AirTag. Apple charges Rs 3490 for each AirTag and Rs 11,900 for a set of four. On the other hand, Jio is selling the JioTag at a far lower price than it is actually worth, which is Rs 2,199. Currently, the Bluetooth device is being sold by Jio at a discounted price of Rs. 749. You can buy JioTag from the official website of Jio–https://www.jio.com/

Jio has launched the JioTag in India at an attractive price point. This Bluetooth device allows users to easily locate their belongings by attaching it to objects of importance. Serving as an alternative to the Apple AirTag, the JioTag is available at a significantly lower price. While Apple charges Rs 3,490 for an AirTag and Rs 11,900 for a set of four, Jio is offering the JioTag at a mere Rs 2,199. Currently, Jio is selling the Bluetooth device at a discounted price of Rs. 749 through their official website — https://www.jio.com/shop/en-in/jiotag/p/491600763

The JioTag is a discreet and effective Bluetooth gadget that simplifies the task of tracking personal belongings. Users can attach the JioTag to various items like purses, wallets, or keychains, enabling easy monitoring of their location. The lightweight tag features a white squircle shape that is both visually appealing and convenient to carry. With an indoor range of 20 meters and an outdoor range of 50 meters, the JioTag boasts a battery life of one year.

Using the JioThings app on your smartphone, setting up and utilizing the JioTag is a breeze. Simply link the tag to the app, and then attach it to your wallet, handbag, or any other valuable item you wish to keep track of. Even if your phone is on silent mode, it will ring when activated by the double-tap feature. Additionally, the JioTag provides alerts to customers who may forget tagged possessions such as wallets, keys, or other items.

One notable feature of the JioTag is its "Community Find" function. This allows users to access the last known location of a disconnected object, including the Bluetooth device itself. If the JioTag is misplaced, users can report the loss through the JioThings app, and the Jio Community Find function will assist in its recovery.

Comparatively, Apple AirTags offer enhanced tracking capabilities. Using a network of iPhones, they can track objects that are more than 30 feet away from the phone.

JioTag's ability to withstand water is uncertain, while AirTag holds an IP67 rating. Though the biggest difference between Bluetooth devices is their compatibility feature. JioTag can work with Android and iOS devices while Apply AirTag functions with iOS devices only.