NewsTechnology
SOCIAL MEDIA APPS

Lack of safety on the internet is due to bots, unregulated algorithms: Rajeev Chandrasekhar

The social media post on KOO and Twitter from a minister holds significance as it comes amid a legal battle between Twitter and the Central government.

Edited By:  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Sep 13, 2022, 12:30 AM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

Lack of safety on the internet is due to bots, unregulated algorithms: Rajeev Chandrasekhar

Minister of state for electronics and information technology (MeitY), Rajeev Chandrasekhar, on Thursday said that lack of safety on the internet is due to bots and unregulated use of algorithms, among other things.

Chandrasekhar, citing a Reuters report stating that Disney found ‘substantial’ fake Twitter users in 2016, tweeted that "platforms which ignore their legal responsibilities of due diligence and permit illegal activities and misinformation’ were threats to ‘safe and trusted internet".

The minister has been a vocal critic of Social Media sites that, according to him, do not comply with Indian rules and regulations.

The social media post on KOO and Twitter from a minister holds significance as it comes amid a legal battle between Twitter and the Central government.

Twitter, last month, had approached the Karnataka High Court, challenging the Centre’s orders to take down content under the new IT rules, saying it is an “abuse of power by officials.” The microblogging site has challenged a government order issued in June 2022, terming the blocking orders "overbroad and arbitrary", failed to provide notice to the originators of the content and was disproportionate in several cases.

Sources aware of the Twitter writ petition told PTI that several requests placed by the government are allegedly for action against political content that official handles of political parties have posted and the firm views blocking of such information as a violation of the freedom of speech guaranteed to citizen users of the platform.

On the same day, Chandrasekhar had said, without naming, that foreign firms can approach the courts, but they are not exempt from local laws."

"#TuesdayMusing In India,all including foreign Internet intermediaries/platforms have the right to court and judicial review. But equally ALL intermediary/platforms operating here,have unambiguous obligation to comply with our laws and rules. #Open #SafeTrusted #Accountable #Internet," the minister had Tweeted.

The central government has been at loggerheads with Twitter over its policy for a long time.

The government officials, including some of the senior ministers, have openly promoted the use of homegrown social media apps similar to Twitter, for example  Koo - that has seen a massive rise in its user count in just 2 years because of itss alogorithm and vernacular language . The app now has over 45 million users, which is increasing everyday. Some of the most important offices and top ministers are active users of the app.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Is Rahul Gandhi going to be Opposition's PM candidate?
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of the special gift given to Defence Minister Rajnath Singh
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of Queen's reign who changed Britain
DNA Video
DNA: Pet lovers remember their rights but forget their duties?
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; September 9, 2022
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Digital fast to end mobile addiction
DNA Video
DNA: Playing with people's emotions by beautifying Mumbai blasts convict's tomb
DNA Video
DNA: 'Fighting attitude' of Pak team on cricket field
DNA Video
DNA: Statue of Netaji at 'India Gate' after 75 years of independence
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; September 8, 2022