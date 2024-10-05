Lava Agni 3 Launched In India With iPhone-like Action Button Under Rs 30,000; Check Specs, Price

Lava Agni 3 India Launch: Indian Smartphone Brand, Lava has launched the Lava Agni 3 smartphone in the Indian market. The company claims that the mid-segment Lava Agni 3 will get 3 years of Android and 4 years of security updates.

The new handset succeeds the Agni 2 that launched in India last year. The Lava Agni 3 comes in two colour options: Heather Glass and Pristine Glass. It is offered in 8GB RAM+128GB and 8GB RAM+256GB storage model.

Lava Agni 3 India Price And Availability

Consumers can pre-order the handset on Amazon India for Rs 499, with sales beginning on October 9. Those who pre-book will have the opportunity to purchase it a day early, on October 8. Users can avail of an exchange offer of up to Rs 8,000, while Agni 2 users can enjoy an additional discount of up to Rs 4,000.

Lava Agni 3 Specifications

The smartphone features a 6.78-inch 1.5K 3D curved primary display with a smooth 120Hz refresh rate. On the back, there’s a 1.74-inch AMOLED screen positioned next to the camera sensors. It runs on the MediaTek Dimensity 7300X processor and is powered by a 5,000mAh battery, supporting 66W fast charging.

In terms of cameras, the device is equipped with a 50MP primary sensor with OIS and EIS, an 8MP telephoto lens offering 3X optical zoom and EIS, and an 8MP ultra-wide camera. For selfies and video calls, it has a 16MP front camera with EIS.

The smartphone also includes a customizable ‘Action’ button, which can be programmed to silence calls, open apps, record voice notes, activate the flashlight, or take screenshots. This button is similar to Apple’s Action button on the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 16 series.

The phone is also comes with a dual stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos, a USB Type-C port, and large vapour chamber cooling. For connectivity, the phone supports 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.4, GPS, NavIC, and a USB Type-C port.