Lenovo Legion Y90 gaming phone, world's first phone with 22GB RAM coming soon

Beijing: Lenovo has announced that it will launch its new gaming smartphone 'Legion Y90' soon and now a new report has claimed that the device may come with 22GB of total RAM, 18GB of which will be true physical RAM as well as 4GB virtual.

According to reliable tipster Pandaisbald, the device may come with 640GB, made possible by actually combining two separate 512GB and 128GB sticks, reports GizmoChina.

Lenovo Legion Y90 will feature a 6.92-inch E4 AMOLED screen with a 144Hz refresh rate and 720Hz touch sampling rate. The panel supports HDR content, and the smartphone will come with a dual-engine air-cooled system for sustained performance, reports GSMArena.

The smartphone is rumoured to come powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 flagship SoC that will be paired with LPDDR5 RAM and UFS 3.1 storage.

The phone is promoted to come with a "Double Engine Air Cooling". As the term implies, the machine will have built-in dual cooling fans.

Lenovo Notebook product manager Lin Lin recently revealed that even after playing games at 122fps for 20 minutes, the phone managed to keep its cool.

