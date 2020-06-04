हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
LG Uplus

LG Uplus to launch AR glasses for Android devices this year

Nreal Light will be the world's first AR glasses to be commercialized in a business-to-consumer (B2C) model, according to LG Uplus.

LG Uplus to launch AR glasses for Android devices this year

Seoul: South Korean telecommunications firm LG Uplus on Thursday said it will launch augmented reality (AR) glasses in the third quarter of the year in collaboration with Chinese mixed reality product developer Nreal.

Nreal Light will be the world's first AR glasses to be commercialized in a business-to-consumer (B2C) model, according to LG Uplus.

The product, weighing only 88 grams, supports Android-powered devices, the company said,a adding that the price of the AR glasses has not been confirmed yet.

LG Uplus hopes the AR headset will attract more customers to its 5G service as they can enjoy more multimedia and gaming content.

With Nreal, owned by Beijing-based Hangzhou Tairuo Technology Co., LG Uplus said it plans to create an AR ecosystem where software and business developers can freely develop applications for AR glasses.

LG Uplus has actively been expanding their presence in the AR sector.

Earlier this year, it joined hands with Nreal, AR software startup Spatial Systems Inc., and mobile chipmaker Qualcomm Technologies Inc. to develop 5G-based AR collaboration solutions.

It has also announced a partnership with Google on AR content development, reports Yonhap news agency.

Tags:
LG UplusLGaugmented realityARAndroid
Next
Story

Apple iPad 4 may feature 11 inch display, USB Type C port: Report
  • 2,16,919Confirmed
  • 6,075Deaths

Full coverage

  • 63,95,328Confirmed
  • 3,80,580Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT15M59S

Union Minister Smriti Irani speaks on killing of elephant in Kerala | Zee News Exclusive