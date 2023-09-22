LIVE Updates | iPhone 15 Sale in India: Long Queues Outside Apple Stores

Apple's much-anticipated iPhone 15 series went on sale in India today (Friday, September 22). Apple's much-anticipated iPhone 15 series (iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Pro Max) as well as the Apple Watch Series 9 and Watch Ultra 2 were announced on Tuesday (September 12) at their "Wonderlust" event.

Long queues of people were seen outside the Apple store at Mumbai's BKC - India's first Apple store. People were also seen standing outside the Apple Store at Delhi's Select Citywalk Mall in Saket.

iPhone 15 and the iPhone 15 Plus, both versions come up with the dynamic island feature that first debuted on the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max and the USB-C type charging.

As per The Verge, an American technology-based website, the iPhone 15 also has an OLED Super Retina display, which supports Dolby Vision content with 1,600 nits of brightness.