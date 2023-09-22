LIVE Updates | iPhone 15 Sale in India: Long Queues Outside Apple Stores
Apple iPhone 15 Sale In India: Long queues of people were seen outside the Apple store at Mumbai's BKC - India's first Apple store. People were also seen standing outside the Apple Store at Delhi's Select Citywalk Mall in Saket.
Trending Photos
Apple's much-anticipated iPhone 15 series went on sale in India today (Friday, September 22). Apple's much-anticipated iPhone 15 series (iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Pro Max) as well as the Apple Watch Series 9 and Watch Ultra 2 were announced on Tuesday (September 12) at their "Wonderlust" event.
iPhone 15 and the iPhone 15 Plus, both versions come up with the dynamic island feature that first debuted on the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max and the USB-C type charging.
As per The Verge, an American technology-based website, the iPhone 15 also has an OLED Super Retina display, which supports Dolby Vision content with 1,600 nits of brightness.
Stay Tuned With Zee News English For Live Updates On Apple iPhone 15 Sale
Live | iPhone 15 Sale 22 September: Who Can Buy iPhones From Stores?
The iPhone 15 series is readily available; users don't just have to pre-order them; they can just walk into any Apple Store or reseller outlet nationwide and purchase an iPhone 15, 15 Plus, 15 Pro, or 15 Pro Max.
Delhi Apple Store | Live: Queues Continue To Grow
As per several media reports and footage coming from the Apple Saket store, the queues continue to grow at the store. Many buyers bought their iPhones and shared their excitement.
LIVE | Apple iPhone 15 Sale Begins In India: Price Of Apple iPhone 15 Plus
Coming to the price of the different models of iPhone 15 Plus, you will get the iPhone 15 Plus 128 GB variant at Rs 89,900. The 256GB and 512 GB models are priced at Rs 99,900 and Rs 1,19,900, respectively.
Apple iPhone 15 Price In India | Live Updates: Costs Of iPhone 15
If we talk about the pricing of the devices, the Apple iPhone 15's 128GB variant costs Rs 79,900. The 256 GB model of the Apple iPhone 15 is available at Rs 89,900. The 512 GB variant of the same smartphone can purchased at Rs 1,09,900.
Apple iPhone 15 Sale In India | Live Updates: Devices On Sale
Apart from the iPhone 15 series, interested one can also try their hands on the latest Apple Watch Series 9, Apple Watch Ultra 2, and more.
Apple iPhone 15 Sale: lon Queues Outside Mumbai's BKC
As the Apple iPhone 15 series goes on sale today, long queues of people are seen outside the Apple store at Mumbai's BKC.
