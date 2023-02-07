topStoriesenglish2570716
NewsTechnology
ONEPLUS INDIA LAUNCH

LIVE Updates | OnePlus 11 India Launch: Company to Unveil OnePlus 11 5G, OnePlus Tab, OnePlus Buds Pro 2, More

OnePlus India Launch Live Updates: OnePlus is going to unveil a bunch of next-generation products in its cloud event today at 7:30 Pm IST.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Varun Yadav|Last Updated: Feb 07, 2023, 06:20 PM IST|Source:
  • OnePlus is all set to launch a bunch of next-generation products in its cloud event today in India at 7:30 Pm IST.
  • The attraction of the event is the flagship smartphone OnePlus 11 5G and higher variant OnePlus 11 R 5G.

LIVE Blog

OnePlus Cloud Event Live Updates: OnePlus is all set to launch a bunch of next-generation products in its cloud event today in India at 7:30 Pm IST. Premium smartphone OnePlus 11 5G, OnePlus 5G R, OnePlus Tab, OnePlus Buds Pro 2, and OnePlus TV will be officially unveiled during the event for the customers.

In its first in-person event after a gap of two years due to covid-19 pandemic, OnePlus will host people from other countries, media representatives and youtubers. It will also live stream the cloud event in its official website, YouTube channel, and Twitter handle. 

The attraction of the event is the flagship smartphone OnePlus 11 5G and higher variant OnePlus 11 R 5G , which had already been launched in China a month ago. The premium smartphone will be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 with 5 years of security updates and 4 generations of OxygenOS. Along with that, it wll sport 3rd Gen Hasselblad Camera and Dolby Atmos for higher audio quality. 

The company’s first tablet ‘OnePlus Pad’ is also going to be the icing of the cake. Not much hasn’t been revealed about the pad, but it will also have a magnetic keyboard with Stylus. 
OnePlus Buds Pro 2 will be the next-generation of the company’s ear buds segment. OnePlus is ready to showcase the new generation buds with all pomp and splendour as the company is collaborating with the legendary German composer Hans Zimmer. The Buds Pro 2 will provide cinematic spatial audio. 

07 February 2023
18:18 PM

OnePlus India Launch Live Update: OnePlus Cloud event will start at 7:30 Pm IST

OnePlus is all set to launch a bunch of new products in India in its new event. 

