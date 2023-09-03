trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2657356
Lucknow Teenage Boy Develops App To Detect Cataract At Early Stage

New Delhi: Lucknow boy, Eshaan Vasanthkumar (17) has developed an AI-based app ‘Roshini’ that detects cataract in early stages. The app was introduced during a free eye check-up camp organised by Uttar Pradesh Technical Support Unit and Study Hall on Saturday.

A student of Class 12 at Study Hall School, Ehsaan, along with National Health Mission and India Health Action Trust worked for a year to create this app.

“It is user-friendly and accessible to both public and frontline health workers who will assist rural communities with primary cataract screening. Its goal is to eliminate blindness and vision problems caused by untreated cataracts. Initially, app will be used in Varanasi, Fatehpur and Hapur,” he said.

Ehsaan claimed that, at present, there is no such app available in India. “Both my maternal and paternal grandparents were diagnosed with cataract which prompted me to work in this regard ,” he said.

A data scientist of UPTSU Satya Swarup said, “Through this app, we want to revolutionise cataract screening in rural India.” The camp began with a demonstration of the app and free screenings for participants.

 

