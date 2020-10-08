Major tech launches, events on October 13 –These 5 things will keep you hooked on this day

New Delhi: October 13 is going to be an eventful day for tech and gadget lovers. While the much anticipated Apple iPhone launch will keep millions glued to the event, shopping enthusiasts will have a gala time at the Amazon Prime day sale.

These 5 things will keep you hooked on this day October 13.

Apple iPhone 12 launch

Apple is all set to take the wraps off the highly-anticipated iPhone 12 series at an online event on October 13. The Cupertino-headquartered company has sent a virtual invite ‘Hi Speed' on Tuesday. The Tech giant last month unveiled iPad Air, Apple Watch Series 6 and a cheaper Watch SE. Apple said that the next big event is on October 13 that starts at 10 a.m. PDT (10.30 p.m. India time). As per reports in the media the iPhone 12 could go on sale on October 23 in select markets.

Apple is expected to release four models of the iPhone 12 -- the 5.4-inch iPhone 12 Mini, the 6.1-inch iPhone 12, the 6.1-inch iPhone 12 Pro and the 6.7-inch iPhone 12 Pro Max.

Vivo V20 India launch

Vivo had launched the V20 smartphone in September, while the smartphone's India launch is scheduled for October 13. The phone comes features a 6.44-inch display. It has a screen resolution of 1080x2400 pixels with a 20:9 aspect ratio. Under the hood, the phone is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G processor. The device houses 8GB RAM, 4000mAh battery

Realme's new Q-Series

Chinese smartphone manufacturer Realme is going to bring the Q-Series smartphone on October 13. The device, media reports say, would be powered by a Snapdragon 712 processor. The Realme Q would also be the brand's first phone with its OS and not Color OS, based on Android 10 that was called Android Q.

Bose QuietComfort Earbuds, Sport Earbuds India sale

Leading audio maker Bose recently launched QuietComfort Earbuds and new Sport Earbuds in the India market. The QC Earbuds will be available for Rs 26,990 and the Sport Earbuds will come for Rs 17,990. Both the products can be pre-ordered through select resellers and will be available from October 13 for offline sale. The Bose QuietComfort Earbuds and Sport Earbuds are equally compatible with iOS devices and Android devices. They use Bluetooth 5.1, precisely placed antennae, and a new data transfer method for fewer dropouts.

Amazon Prime Day sale (US)

Online e-commerce giant is offering Prime Day sale for the US customers. They can avail a host of offers ranging from electronics, household appliances, fashion and accessories.