Major Telecom Boost For Amarnath Yatra Pilgrims; Connectivity Increased

New Delhi: The Department of Telecommunications (DoT) has announced significant improvements in telecom infrastructure to ensure seamless mobile connectivity for pilgrims participating in the Amarnat Yatra 2024.

In collaboration with major Telecom Service Providers (TSPs) including Airtel, BSNL, and Reliance JIO, the infrastructure has been upgraded to provide continuous coverage along the Yatra routes, said a ministry release.

To ensure coverage, a total of 82 Sites (Airtel, RJIL and BSNL) shall be active, it said.

A total of 31 new sites have been installed along the Yatra routes, increasing the total number from 51 in 2023 to 82 in 2024. This enhancement aims to provide seamless mobile connectivity to the pilgrims and public.

The routes from Lakhanpur to Qazigund and from Qazigund to Pahalgam and Baltal are fully covered with 2G, 3G, 4G, including 5G technology at many places for pilgrims and the public.

Some key points of SIM distribution centres have been opened apart from other locations to extend telecom facilitation to Yatris --located at Lakhanpur, Yatri Niwas Bhagwati Nagar, Chanderkot, Anantnag, Srinagar, Srinagar Airport, Pahalgam, Sonamarg and Baltal.