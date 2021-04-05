Mark Zuckerberg’s phone number leaks online in data breach, shows he uses Signal

In what may be termed as the biggest data leaks ever, around 533 million people’s data seems to be compromised on Facebook. And now a shocking fact has surfaced that Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg’s phone number was found in the leaked data. He also seems to be using the homegrown app Signal.

As per a report, not only his phone number but other personal details like location, marriage details, birth date, and Facebook user ID was also leaked.

Revealing more about it, a security researcher said that Zuckerberg uses Signal by posting his leaked phone number which confirmed the Facebook CEO uses Signal app, “In another turn of events, Mark Zuckerberg also respects his own privacy, by using a chat app that has end-to-end encryption and isn't owned by @facebook. This is the number associated with his account from the recent Facebook leak,” security expert Dave Walker posted on Twitter with a screenshot of Zuckerberg’s leaked phone number which said, “Mark Zuckerberg is on Signal.

This shocking development comes at a time when Facebook-owned WhatsApp is already facing backlash over its controversial privacy policies. People are migrating to several other homegrown messaging platforms like Signal, Telegram, Koo, and more.

Apart from Zuckerberg, Facebook's co-founders Chris Hughes and Dustin Moskovitz were also among the affected users whose data was leaked in the Facebook breach. Walker wrote on Twitter, "Regarding the Facebook leak of the 533M people the irony is that Mark Zuckerberg is regrettably included in the leak as well.”

