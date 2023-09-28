Meta Launches New VR Headset 'Quest 3' Starting At Rs 41,552 In India

New Delhi: Tech giant Meta launched the next generation virtual reality device ‘Meta Quest 3’ starting at Rs 41,552 for 128GB version and Rs 52,042 for 512 GB version in India. The headset will hit the shelves next month from October 10 and buyers can pre-order from now.

Succeeding the previous models ‘Quest 2’ and ‘Quest’, the latest VR model aims to rise above them, breaking the barriers of reality with virtual world. With the double-tap to the side of Meta Quest 3 headsets will take you seamlessly between a fully immersive experience or a blended environment with virtual elements overlaid on your physical surroundings.

What are the features of Meta Quest 3?

Snapdragon XR2 Gen 2 Featured

Quest 3 is the world’s first device to feature the new Snapdragon XR2 Gen 2 platform in collaboration with Qualcomm technologies. Load times are lightning fast, and incredibly crisp details in immersive games defy expectations.

Most Advanced Display and Optics

The company said Meta Quest 3 has a 30% better resolution from previous models with 4K + infinite display. With the next-gen pancake lens optical stack provides Quest 3 40% slimmer optic without compromising the depth of visual immersion.

More Comfortable

Quest 3’s redesigned, thinner profile features a more customizable fit and balanced weight distribution than Quest 2, so you can play what you love in maximum comfort.