Microsoft Office for Android supports dark mode

Dark mode can also be toggled from the home tab in the Office app, the report said.

Microsoft Office for Android supports dark mode

Microsoft is rolling out a dark mode to its Office app for Android users.

While the Office app has been available on iOS and Android for more than a year, only the iOS version has included built-in dark mode support until now, The Verge reported.

"It's been a highly requested feature by many of our customers," Sourab Nagpal, a product manager at Microsoft, was quoted as saying.

"Many people prefer using Dark Mode as they find it provides a more comfortable visual experience for reading and working on mobile devices," Nagpal added.

The latest Office app for Android will now automatically enable the dark mode if you have set that as a system preference on your Android device.

Dark mode can also be toggled from the home tab in the Office app, the report said.

The company said it is rolling out dark mode for Office on Android over the coming weeks, so it might not appear for all users instantly.

Microsoft`s Office app for Android combines Word, Excel, and PowerPoint into a single application. It also includes quick actions like scanning PDFs, or even capturing whiteboards, text and tables into digital versions.

Microsoft OfficeMicrosoft featuresMicrosoft Office dark modeAndroid
