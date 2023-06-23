topStoriesenglish2625991
NewsTechnology
MICROSOFT TEAMS

Microsoft Teams' Animated Backgrounds Feature Now In Public Preview

Users must be members of the Teams Public Preview and use the Windows or macOS Teams client to use this feature. To test the feature -- before a meeting starts, on the pre-join screen, select Effects and Avatars > Video effects and choose a new animated background, indicated by the small video icon in the bottom-left corner of the preview image.

Edited By:  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jun 23, 2023, 07:35 PM IST|Source: IANS

Trending Photos

Microsoft Teams' Animated Backgrounds Feature Now In Public Preview

New Delhi: Microsoft has announced that its video conferencing platform Teams' new animated background feature is now available to everyone on the public preview channel. The animated backgrounds feature in Teams meetings allows users to replace an existing background with a dynamic animation for a more immersive virtual environment.

"It offers various options to enhance meeting experiences with creativity and personalisation based on what you want. Currently, only pre-defined backgrounds from Microsoft are supported," Microsoft said in a blogpost on Thursday.

Users must be members of the Teams Public Preview and use the Windows or macOS Teams client to use this feature. To test the feature -- before a meeting starts, on the pre-join screen, select Effects and Avatars > Video effects and choose a new animated background, indicated by the small video icon in the bottom-left corner of the preview image.

During a meeting, you can choose an animated background by going to More > Effects and Avatars > Select a background. However, there are some limitations that come with the feature. The tech giant said that animated backgrounds are not available on low-end devices and require at least 8 GB RAM and a CPU with four logical processors. Moreover, only pre-defined backgrounds from Microsoft are currently supported, and using video filters may slow down background animation if your machine has a high workload.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Today is the longest day of this year. Today's History | Latest Hindi News
DNA Video
DNA: Increased crowd... Increased garbage... Danger on Everest
DNA Video
DNA: 'Conspiracy angle' in Balasore train accident Decoded
DNA Video
DNA: Who is the 'villain' of the Balasore train accident?
DNA Video
DNA: ZEE NEWS investigation from ground zero, see this report
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Rahul Gandhi has a problem with everything?
DNA Video
DNA: Today is World No Tobacco Day
DNA Video
DNA: 'The Ranchi Story' of Love Jihad
DNA Video
DNA: 'BJP expert' Rahul Gandhi's 'speech' Decoded
DNA Video
DNA: The world chained by 'modern slavery'