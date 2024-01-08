Microsoft Teams Introduces New App for 'Work from Car' Experience; Check Details

New Delhi: Microsoft is set to launch its video conferencing tool, Teams, on Android Auto in the upcoming month. This development follows the initial announcement made nearly a year ago at Google I/O 2023.

The integration allows Android phones to effortlessly link with a car's infotainment system. As per details provided in the Microsoft 365 roadmap, the upcoming Teams on Android Auto will streamline meeting access through the calendar, enable quick calls to speed dial contacts, and display recent calls on Android phones.

The inclusion of messaging features from Teams or other specific functionalities such as file sharing and collaboration on this platform is currently unclear and remains uncertain from Microsoft's plans.

Alongside this update, Microsoft is introducing a latest Copilot key on keyboards for Windows PCs. Activation of the Copilot in Windows feature is initiated by pressing this key simplifying its integration into daily tasks.

Yusuf Mehdi, Microsoft's Executive Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer for Consumers, mentioned in a blog post, “The Copilot key, alongside the Windows key, will become an integral part of the PC keyboard, instantly bringing up the Copilot in Windows feature for everyday use.”

With the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) on the horizon, Microsoft has announced that the new Copilot key will be featured on numerous Windows 11 PCs from their ecosystem partners. Anticipated to be available from late February to Spring, these updates will extend to upcoming Surface devices as well.