trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2707447
NewsTechnology
MICROSOFT TEAMS

Microsoft Teams Introduces New App for 'Work from Car' Experience; Check Details

The upcoming Teams on Android Auto will streamline meeting access through the calendar, enable quick calls to speed dial contacts, and display recent calls on Android phones.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jan 08, 2024, 05:00 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Microsoft Teams Introduces New App for 'Work from Car' Experience; Check Details

New Delhi: Microsoft is set to launch its video conferencing tool, Teams, on Android Auto in the upcoming month. This development follows the initial announcement made nearly a year ago at Google I/O 2023.

The integration allows Android phones to effortlessly link with a car's infotainment system. As per details provided in the Microsoft 365 roadmap, the upcoming Teams on Android Auto will streamline meeting access through the calendar, enable quick calls to speed dial contacts, and display recent calls on Android phones.

The inclusion of messaging features from Teams or other specific functionalities such as file sharing and collaboration on this platform is currently unclear and remains uncertain from Microsoft's plans.

Alongside this update, Microsoft is introducing a latest Copilot key on keyboards for Windows PCs. Activation of the Copilot in Windows feature is initiated by pressing this key simplifying its integration into daily tasks.

Yusuf Mehdi, Microsoft's Executive Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer for Consumers, mentioned in a blog post, “The Copilot key, alongside the Windows key, will become an integral part of the PC keyboard, instantly bringing up the Copilot in Windows feature for everyday use.”

With the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) on the horizon, Microsoft has announced that the new Copilot key will be featured on numerous Windows 11 PCs from their ecosystem partners. Anticipated to be available from late February to Spring, these updates will extend to upcoming Surface devices as well.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: New Controversy over Haji Malang Dargah
DNA Video
DNA: Kim Jong Un fires artillery shells towards South's border island
DNA Video
DNA: Somalia Ship Hijack: Indian Navy Rescues All Crew Members Of Hijacked Ship
DNA Video
DNA: Iran Bomb blasts leave 103 dead
DNA Video
DNA: 'Game of system' with CM Yogi's 'Dream Scheme'
DNA Video
DNA: What problem does I.N.D.I.A alliance have with Ram Mandir?
DNA Video
DNA: Do you also consider your parents a 'burden'?
DNA Video
DNA: CAA will be implemented before Lok Sabha elections!
DNA Video
DNA: Truck Driver Protest: Analysis of 'status' of common man in front of system
DNA Video
DNA: Owaisi's BP high on Ram Mandir!