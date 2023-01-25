Microsoft Teams is Back Online After Suffering Major Outage

New Delhi: MS Teams was back up for most users, after the chat-based collaboration platform faced major outage for over an hour. The massive outage at MS Teams disrupted communication for thousands of its customers in the country.

Microsoft Corp's MS Teams app was facing major outage on Wednesday afternoon with thousands of users reporting that they were unable to access the Teams app. Downdetector.com, the website that tracks outages through a range of sources including user reports, showed there were close to 2000 incidents of people reporting issues with Microsoft Teams in India. Among other Microsoft services that were hit included Microsoft 365, Outlook, GitHub, Teams, Azure.

Microsoft had tweeted from its official handle that it has received reports of users being unable to access Microsoft Teams or leverage any features. The tech giant further said that it is investigating the issue.

We’ve isolated the problem to networking configuration issues, and we're analyzing the best mitigation strategy to address these without causing additional impact. Refer to the admin center MO502273 or https://t.co/lZs9s6KLnh for more information. — Microsoft 365 Status (@MSFT365Status) January 25, 2023

We're investigating issues impacting multiple Microsoft 365 services. More info can be found in the admin center under MO502273. January 25, 2023

As per Downdetector.com Microsoft Teams is having issues since 12:30 PM IST.

Meanwhile, Microsoft has recorded its slowest sales growth in more than six years in its December quarter of 2022, as it took a $1.2 billion hit after laying off 10,000 people amid poor PC sales globally.

Revenue was $52.7 billion and increased 2 per cent while net income was $16.4 billion, decreased 12 per cent for the quarter that ended December 31.

Revenue in the 'More Personal Computing' was $14.2 billion and decreased 19 per cent. While Windows OEM revenue decreased 39 per cent, Xbox content and services revenue decreased 12 per cent and devices revenue decreased 39 per cent.

Microsoft Chairman and CEO Satya Nadella said the next major wave of computing is being born, as the Microsoft Cloud turns the world's most advanced AI models into a new computing platform.

With IANS Inputs