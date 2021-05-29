Microsoft Teams to unveil THIS feature to go through meeting recordings

Microsoft Teams is set to launch a feature that will eventually help in reviewing recordings on the platform and with a variable playback option, users will be able to change the playback speed of recorded meetings soon.

“For Teams meeting recordings saved to OneDrive and SharePoint, you’ll now be able to change the playback speed (0.5x-2x) while watching the video,” Microsoft said. The variable playback feature is currently under development and will roll out for the public till September.

The tech giant has announced they are planning to “implement a change” soon where all Teams meetings will be recorded automatically without the meeting organiser or IT admin having to turn it on. The whole rationale behind making this feature is that users will not be able to miss any kind of important information or details of the meeting even if they were not present.

Meanwhile, with the recorded information of meetings in place, the variable playback option will eventually help users to utilise the resources better. Basically, the variable playback option will help users to control the speed of the recording and therefore, it will be easier for them to pay utmost attention to the details.

Microsoft’s new feature is in line with the addition of the company’s efforts on accessibility and hearing impairments to understand and follow a meeting in an appropriate way.

