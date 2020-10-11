हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Coronavirus

Microsoft to let most employees work remotely for up to half their weekly working hours

Microsoft, the Redmond, Washington-based company had about 163,000 full-time employees as of June.

Microsoft to let most employees work remotely for up to half their weekly working hours
File Photo (Reuters)

Microsoft Corp said on Friday it would allow most of its employees to clock in up to half their weekly working hours remotely, providing greater flexibility even after offices start reopening.

The software maker said in a blog post that while returning to office is optional for most employees, for now, Microsoft was not committing to having every employee work remotely.

The Redmond, Washington-based company had about 163,000 full-time employees as of June.

The COVID-19 pandemic has changed the way businesses function, with work-from-home emerging as the new norm.

Earlier in May, Twitter Inc became the first major tech company to allow employees who can work remotely to do so indefinitely.

Facebook Inc had said it would allow its employees to work from home till July next year, while Google had extended the remote working period for employees who do not need to be in the office till June.

Tags:
CoronavirusMicrosoftCOVID-19
Next
Story

Twitter to impose restrictions, more warning labels ahead of US election
  • 69,79,423Confirmed
  • 1,07,416Deaths

Full coverage

  • 3,54,83,758Confirmed
  • 10,44,085Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT22M18S

Indian Muslims most content in world, says RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat