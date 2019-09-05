close

More consumers prefer chatbots over humans: Survey

The research establishes that conversational assistants are the future of customer interactions.

More consumers prefer chatbots over humans: Survey
Representative image

Mumbai: Nearly 70 percent of consumers say they will progressively replace visits to a store or bank with their voice assistant within three years` time, a new survey said on Thursday.

The survey by Capgemini Research Institute found that consumers increasingly prefer to interact with bots rather than humans, especially when it comes to researching products, learning about new services or following up on post-purchase customer service queries. 

"The research establishes that conversational assistants are the future of customer interactions, valued by consumers for their convenience and by companies for the operational efficiencies they enable," said Mark Taylor, Head of Customer Engagement at Capgemini Invent. 

"Privacy and security also remain paramount. Since our last research, it seems there has been little change in consumer concerns about how voice assistants affect privacy and data security," Taylor added.

Over three-quarters of businesses (76 percent) said they have realized quantifiable benefits from voice or chat assistant initiatives and 58 percent said those benefits had met or exceeded their expectations. 

Benefits included a more than 20 percent reduction in customer service cost and a more than 20 percent increase of consumers using digital assistants. 

"Despite 76 percent of companies having understood quantifiable benefits from voice or chat assistants, businesses need to focus on better meeting customer needs to realize the true potential," said the survey that included 12,000 consumers who use voice/chat assistants and 1,000 business executives.

digital assistantVoice assistantPrivacy
