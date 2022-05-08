New Delhi: India is celebrating Mother’s Day 2022 on Sunday, (May 8, 2022), continuing with the tradition of commemorating the special day on the second Sunday of May every year. Google is celebrating the spirit of ‘Ma’ today with a heartwarming doodle.

The Google Doodle for Mother’s Day 2022 is a heartening GIF that showcases the special bond between the mother and her child. The doodle, which is in the GIF format, shows several instances wherein a mother teaches her child important life lessons such as education, saving water, and growing trees. The GIF also shows a tiny hand of a child in the mother’s secure hand.

Google, which usually comes up with unique doodles to mark important days, has indeed done an impressive job on Mother’s Day 2022. The creativity of the Google Doodle team is also receiving appreciation on the microblogging platform Twitter.

In India, Mother’s Day is celebrated on the second Sunday of May every year. However, that is not the case with every country. For instance, Mother’s Day is commemorated on the fourth Sunday of March in the UK.

Also, in Greece, Mother’s Day is celebrated on February 2. In the Hellenic Republic, the day is linked with the Eastern Orthodox commemoration of Jesus Christ’s presentation at a religious place.

Observers are of the view that Mother’s Day celebrations started in the US in 1907 when Anna Jarvis held a service of worship at Andrews Methodist Episcopal Church in Grafton, West Virginia in honour of mothers. Also Read: Bank Holidays in May: Banks to remain closed for 3 days next week; check important dates

According to Jarvis, she had expressed her wish to commemorate Mother's Day as a recognised holiday in 1905 when her mother Ann Reeves Jarvis passed away. The first recorded Mother's Day was celebrated in 1907. Also Read: Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for today, May 8: Big rewards are up for grabs; check how to claim

