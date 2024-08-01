Advertisement
MOTOROLA EDGE 50

Motorola Edge 50 Launched In India With Snapdragon 7 Gen 1: Check Price, Specs, Offers & More

The Motorola Edge 50 is available in two colour options: Jungle Green and Pantone Peach Fuzz. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Anupama Jha|Last Updated: Aug 01, 2024, 04:45 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Motorola Edge 50 Launched In India With Snapdragon 7 Gen 1: Check Price, Specs, Offers & More Image Credit: @motorolaindia/X

New Delhi: Motorola has introduced its latest mid-range smartphone, the Motorola Edge 50 to the Indian market today. This new model features a Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 processor, a vibrant 6.7-inch AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate and a 50MP triple rear camera setup.

It supports 67W fast charging for quick power-ups. Positioned to compete with other popular phones like the Nothing Phone (2a) Plus, OnePlus Nord 4, and Realme 13 Pro, the Motorola Edge 50 will soon be available for purchase on Flipkart.

Price & Sale Offers

The Motorola Edge 50 has been launched with 8GB RAM and 256GB of storage, priced at Rs 27,999. You can get an instant Rs 2,000 discount if you pay with an Axis Bank or IDFC First Bank credit card which brings the final price down to Rs 25,999.

When will the Motorola Edge 50 be available for purchase?

The Motorola Edge 50 will be available for purchase on Flipkart and Motorola India's website starting August 8.

Motorola Edge 50: Colours

The Motorola Edge 50 is available in two colour options: Jungle Green and Pantone Peach Fuzz. Both of them feature a sleek vegan leather back. Additionally, there's a Koala Grey variant with vegan suede back.

Motorola Edge 50: Specifications:

- Display: 6.67-inch pOLED curved screen, 120Hz refresh rate, 1,900 nits peak brightness, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection

- Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 1

- Memory: 8GB RAM, 256GB storage

- Software: Android 14 with Hello UI; 2 years of software updates and 3 years of security patches

Camera

- Rear: 50MP Sony-Lytia 700C primary camera, 10MP 3x telephoto camera, 13MP ultra-wide camera

- Front: 13MP selfie camera

- Battery: 5,000 mAh, 68W fast charging, 15W wireless charging, 5W reverse wireless charging

- Additional Features: Dolby Atmos, Hi-Res audio, in-display fingerprint sensor, IP68 water and dust resistance

