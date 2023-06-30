trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2628951
Reliance Jio Expected To Launch ‘Ganga 5g Smartphone This Year: Check Details

The upcoming Jio 5G phone, also known as the Ganga 5G smartphone, will come with improved hardware over the outgoing model.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jun 30, 2023, 02:45 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • Ganga 5G smartphone is expected to be launched this year.
  • The phone will have enhanced hardware, surpassing its predecessor.
  • It is likely to be priced under Rs 10,000.

After launching a couple of affordable smartphones in India, Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Jio is now set to unveil a new offering — the highly anticipated Jio 5G phone, codenamed Ganga. According to a report in DNA report, the 5G smartphone will have the latest features and enhanced hardware, surpassing its predecessor. Reliance Jio’s 5G smartphones — known for their attractive features and affordable plans — have garnered a substantial user base across the country. The official unveiling of the Jio Ganga 5G phone is expected to take place toward the end of this year, possibly coinciding with the festive of Diwali.

A few details have, however, been leaked about the Jio Ganga 5G phone, suggesting that it will have several upgraded features.

The phone which is anticipated to be the most affordable 5G smartphone in the country will include several enhanced features, surpassing its predecessor, including a better hardware quality and camera.

The smartphone's rear might have a dual camera setup in a capsule design, with a 13-megapixel primary camera along with AI capabilities. The phone may also include a 5-megapixel front camera for selfies and video calls. The device is further said to be backed by a 5000mAh battery that will offer 18W fast charging support.

Among other features, it might be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 480+ SoC and can also feature 4GB LPPDDR4X RAM and 32GB storage.

The phone may also have a 6.5-inch IPS LCD HD+ display with a 90Hz refresh rate.

Speaking about its price, it is expected to cost below Rs 10,000 — most likely in a budget-friendly range of Rs 6,000 to Rs 8,000. Also, customers might have the option to purchase these smartphones through EMI.

The Jio Phone 5G may come in two colour options — Blue and Black.

Ganga 5G smartphone launch

While the company is not yet revealed details about the official launch of the smartphone or its specifications, it is expected that Mukesh Ambani will unveil the device at the company’s Annual General Meeting (AGM) later this year.

