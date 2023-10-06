Musk Owned X May Bring Ad-Free Subscription Plan Soon: Report

New Delhi: In a bid to diversify its revenue streams and enhance user experience, the micro-blogging platform, X, owned by Elon Musk, is gearing up to launch a range of subscription tiers, each offering a different ad experience. This move comes as X seeks to adapt to changing dynamics in the world of social media and provide users with more options for customizing their experience on the platform.

The Three Subscription Tiers

The new subscription offering, which has been reported by media reports is expected to be divided into three tiers: Premium Basic, Premium Standard, and Premium Plus.

Premium Basic: This tier will include full ads in the "For You" feed. It means users at this level will continue to see ads in their main feed.

Premium Standard: Users opting for this tier will experience fewer ads, with claims of half the ad load in their "For You" feed. It provides a middle-ground option for those looking to reduce ad interruptions.

Premium Plus: At the highest tier, Premium Plus subscribers will enjoy an ad-free experience in the "For You" feed. This level promises a completely ad-free browsing experience.

It's important to note that, as mentioned in reports, these subscription tiers will continue to have ads in replies. The revenue generated from reply ads is essential for compensating content creators on the platform.

Additional Features and Changes

Aside from the subscription tiers, X is also making strides in other areas:

Video Game Streaming: Elon Musk recently shared a successful test of the X video game streaming system. This suggests that X might soon incorporate video game streaming into its platform, potentially attracting gaming enthusiasts.

Live Shopping Features: X is exploring the possibility of introducing live shopping features. This move aligns with the growing trend of e-commerce integration within social media platforms.

Payments on X: Twitter CEO Linda Yaccarino confirmed that users will soon be able to make payments on X. This could open up new possibilities for businesses and individuals using the platform for commerce.

Support for Creators: X has already started compensating creators for their content. The platform has paid nearly $20 million to creators who share in the ad revenue generated from ads served in the replies to their posts to other verified users.