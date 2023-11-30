Netflix Set To Launch Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy For Mobile Gamers On THIS Date

New Delhi: The streaming giant Netflix has announced that the popular Rockstar Game series 'Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition' is coming to the platform on December 14 for Netflix members on the App Store, Google Play, and in the Netflix mobile app. Fans can pre-register to play 'Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition' from November 29 onwards. This edition features the genre-defining titles of Grand Theft Auto III, Grand Theft Auto: Vice City, and Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas, each updated for mobile.

GTA is a popular PC game developed by Rockstar Games. Fans worldwide are eagerly anticipating the release of the sixth installment of GTA next year, with the trailer expected to launch in December. It is set to be the most expensive GTA game ever built, with an estimated price tag of around $150.

Netflix aims to expand its catalog of mobile games offered on the platform. These games will be free from ads, in-app purchases, and extra fees.

A detailed description of Grand Theft Auto- The Trilogy

Grand Theft Auto III – The Definitive Edition: Welcome to Liberty City. Where it all began. With a massive and diverse open world, a wild cast of characters from every walk of life, and the freedom to explore at will, Grand Theft Auto III puts the dark, intriguing, and ruthless world of crime at your fingertips.

Grand Theft Auto: Vice City – The Definitive Edition: Welcome to the 1980s. From the decade of big hair and pastel suits comes the story of one man’s rise to the top of the criminal pile. Grand Theft Auto returns with Tommy Vercetti’s tale of betrayal and revenge in a neon-soaked tropical town full of excess and brimming with possibilities.

Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas – The Definitive Edition: It’s the early ’90s. After a couple of cops frame him for homicide, Carl ‘CJ’ Johnson is forced on a journey that takes him across the entire state of San Andreas, to save his family and to take control of the streets.