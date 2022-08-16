NewsTechnology
APPLE

New entry-level iPad, M2 iPad Pro may arrive in October

A leaker claimed that the 10th-generation iPad and the iPad Pro will see some changes during the period, reports AppleInsider.
 

Last Updated: Aug 16, 2022, 12:45 PM IST|Source: IANS

Trending Photos

New entry-level iPad, M2 iPad Pro may arrive in October

San Francisco: Tech giant Apple is likely to launch a new entry-level iPad with a larger screen along with an iPad Pro refresh, upgrading the chip from M1 to the M2.

A leaker claimed that the 10th-generation iPad and the iPad Pro will see some changes during the period, reports AppleInsider.

In a Naver post by a leaker account, a source from China claimed that an October event could occur and play host to iPad changes.

While it may not necessarily be an October event, the leaker said it would be at an additional event held after the launch of the iPhone 14.

The new 10th-generation iPad is claimed in the leak to have a thinner new design with a more square shape and a flat bezel, unifying the design aesthetic across the entire iPad range.

It is also said to have a more prominent display than the existing 10.2-inch screen, but without mentioning the exact size.

The model will also allegedly sport an A14 Bionic chip, support 5G, gain a protruding rear camera bump, and lose the 3.5mm headphone jack.

At the same time as updating the entry-level iPad, Apple will also reportedly upgrade the iPad Pro. However, the leaker merely says the chip will be updated from M1 to M2 in the premium tablet line.
 

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of PM Modi's speech at Red Fort
DNA Video
DNA: When will decisive battle against familism happen?
DNA Video
DNA: What are the side effects of family-based parties?
DNA Video
DNA: Why is crime against women not stopping?
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of salute from Indigenous Howitzer Cannon
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: What is the most bothersome problem for Indians?
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; August 15, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: How did terrorists panic over Kashmir's 'tricolor revolution'?
DNA Video
DNA: 'Bomb blast' of inflation on the people of Pakistan
DNA Video
DNA: Will Bihar get 10 lakh government jobs?