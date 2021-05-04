हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Apple iPad mini

New iPad Mini expected to launch later in 2021, reveals Ming-Chi Kuo

In terms of specifications, iPad Mini may come with a 9-inch display and it will have a 120 Hz display which will also be a part of the iPhone 13 series and foldable iPhone. There are very few chances of the iPad mini getting a mini-LED screen as it will be a smaller and inexpensive Apple tablet.

New iPad Mini expected to launch later in 2021, reveals Ming-Chi Kuo

After launching iPad Pro 2021, Apple is now planning to unveil a new iPad Mini which is scheduled to launch later this year, according to analyst Ming-Chi Kuo.

Earlier, he revealed that Apple is going to launch its first foldable iPhone in 2023.

Kuo has now said that the new iPad Mini’s launch will coincide with that of the highly-rumored iPhone 13 series, which is also expected to launch later this year. 

In terms of specifications, iPad Mini may come with a 9-inch display and it will have a 120 Hz display which will also be a part of the iPhone 13 series and foldable iPhone.

There are very few chances of the iPad mini getting a mini-LED screen as it will be a smaller and inexpensive Apple tablet.

The device is expected to have an improved chip which is Apple’s M1 silicon and supports Touch ID embedded in the side button.  It might also come with support for Face ID and a Lightning port. 

 

Live TV

#mute

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Apple iPad miniiPad mini launchApple iPadsiPad Pro 2021.
Next
Story

Twitter acquires news startup Scroll in push for subscriptions

Must Watch

PT11M39S

When and how to get vaccine? - Know every information of COVID vaccination