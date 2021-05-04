New iPad Mini expected to launch later in 2021, reveals Ming-Chi Kuo

After launching iPad Pro 2021, Apple is now planning to unveil a new iPad Mini which is scheduled to launch later this year, according to analyst Ming-Chi Kuo.

Earlier, he revealed that Apple is going to launch its first foldable iPhone in 2023.

Kuo has now said that the new iPad Mini’s launch will coincide with that of the highly-rumored iPhone 13 series, which is also expected to launch later this year.

In terms of specifications, iPad Mini may come with a 9-inch display and it will have a 120 Hz display which will also be a part of the iPhone 13 series and foldable iPhone.

There are very few chances of the iPad mini getting a mini-LED screen as it will be a smaller and inexpensive Apple tablet.

The device is expected to have an improved chip which is Apple’s M1 silicon and supports Touch ID embedded in the side button. It might also come with support for Face ID and a Lightning port.

