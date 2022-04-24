New iPhone 14 Pro may come in THIS surprising shape

New Delhi: Apple is preparing some major advancements for its next-generation iPhones, as well as taking a few risks, according to iPhone 14 leaks. In addition, we now know that the iPhone 14 Pro models will include a small but pleasing form modification.

Apple is planning to make the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max "much more curved" than the current iPhone 13 Pro models, according to respected render artist Ian Zelbo (via AppleTrak). Furthermore, the shape modification is a workaround for an existing iPhone issue that is subtle at first but difficult to miss once notic

"The design of the iPhone 13 Pro has a peculiarity," Zelbo reveals. "The phone's corners do not have the same radius as the camera bump (obviously, an odd decision for a company like Apple, who is known for their cohesiveness)... Apple has dramatically softened the sides of the iPhone 14 Pro, finally resolving the strange appearance of the iPhone 13 Pro."

But that's not all: "In addition to being more rounded, the screen's corners are also significantly more curved," Zelbo points out. He also explains why Apple made this decision: "If Apple kept the same radius as the iPhone 13 Pro, it would result in a pretty uneven looking handset," says one analyst of Apple's new iPhone 14 Pro camera hump.

After reviewing leaked iPhone 14 Pro schematics, Zelbo made the finding, pointing out that similarly leaked iPhone 14 schematics suggest that the non-Pro versions will not undergo the same design modification. Why? Because they're continuing with last year's camera technology, just as they are with an older chipset.

And this is the iPhone 14's dirty little secret. The functionality and look of the iPhone 14 Pro versions will be revolutionary (including the removal of the notch), whilst the iPhone 14 and new iPhone 14 Max are essentially the iPhone 13 with slightly more RAM.

Live TV

#mute