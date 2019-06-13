close

New photos, videos from Google Drive will not automatically show in Photos

However, any photos or videos from Drive in Photos that you have uploaded prior to this change will remain in Photos, Google said.

New Delhi: Search engine giant Google has said that owing confusion arising out of storage of photos and videos on both Google Drive and Google Photos, it is simplifying the experience across Drive and Photos.

“Starting in July, new photos and videos from Drive won’t automatically show in Photos. Similarly, new photos and videos in Photos will not be added to the Photos folder in Drive. Photos and videos you delete in Drive will not be removed from Photos. Similarly, items you delete in Photos will not be removed from Drive. This change is designed to help prevent accidental deletion of items across products,” Google wrote in its official blog.

Google said that it is bringing a new feature called “Upload from Drive,” which lets users manually choose photos and videos from Drive, including “Shared with Me” items, to import into Photos.

“Once copied, these items are not connected between the two products. Since photos and videos will no longer sync across both products, items copied in Original Quality will count towards your storage quota in both Drive and Photos,” it added.

However, any photos or videos from Drive in Photos that you have uploaded prior to this change will remain in Photos, Google said.

“If you have a “Google Photos” folder in Drive, it will remain in Drive, but will no longer update automatically,” it wrote.

