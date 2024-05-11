Advertisement
NewsTechnology
OPEN AI

No Plan To Launch Google Search Engine Rival: OpenAI's Sam Altman

The company has now clarified that it will stick to updates on ChatGPT and its latest model, GPT-4. 

|Last Updated: May 11, 2024, 09:50 AM IST|Source: IANS
No Plan To Launch Google Search Engine Rival: OpenAI's Sam Altman Image Credit: Reuters

New Delhi: OpenAI CEO Sam Altman on Saturday refuted reports that his artificial intelligence (AI) company is going to launch a search engine like Google. In an X post, Altman said that OpenAI will stick to its AI goals, making its AI chatbot called ChatGPT more powerful.

“Not GPT-5, not a search engine, but we've been hard at work on some new stuff we think people will love! feels like magic to me,” he commented. On Monday, OpenAI will livestream its event to showcase some ChatGPT and GPT-4 updates.

Reports earlier claimed that OpenAI will launch a search product ahead of Google's flagship conference called 'I/O' next week. However, the company has now clarified that it will stick to updates on ChatGPT and its latest model, GPT-4.

OpenAI has already made its AI chatbot more direct and less verbose. The new GPT-4 Turbo model is now available to paid ChatGPT users. It has been trained on publicly available data up to December last year.

“When writing with ChatGPT, responses will be more direct, less verbose and use more conversational language,” OpenAI commented.

