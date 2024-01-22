Noise ColorFit Hexa Launched In India; Check Specifications And Price

New Delhi: Noise has introduced a new Bluetooth-calling smartwatch called ColorFit Hexa. This follows the company's recent launch of the ColorFit Chrome smartwatch.

Specifications for the Noise ColorFit Hexa

The smartwatch includes a 1.96-inch always-on AMOLED screen with a resolution of 360 x 360 pixels and a brightness of 600 nits. The smartwatch features a curved body with a functional crown. It supports Bluetooth calling using Noise Tru Sync technology, allowing the storage of up to 10 contacts. The device is compatible with both Android and iOS, connecting through the NoiseFit app.

There are 100 customizable watch faces option in ColorFit Hexa. It offers 24/7 heart rate monitoring, SpO2 measurement, 3-stage sleep analysis, and stress management through the Noise Health Suite. The smartwatch includes various sports modes and provides notifications for weather updates, reminders, alarms, camera control, music control, and a calculator. The smartwatch has IP68 water and dust resistance and features a battery life of up to 7 days.

Noise ColorFit Hexa: Color options

From January 24th onward, the ColorFit Hexa will be accessible in four color options: Teal Blue, Classic Brown (leather), Classic Black (leather), and Jet Black.

Noise ColorFit Hexa: Pricing

It will be offered at a special starting price of Rs. 2,499 on both the Noise website and Flipkart. The initial 300 purchasers from the Noise website will receive an extra discount of Rs. 300.