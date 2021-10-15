Nokia XR20 to launch in India soon, pre-bookings start from October 20

New Delhi: The Nokia XR20 will be available in India soon. HMD Global, the licensee, has announced that pre-orders for the rugged smartphone will begin on October 20. The Nokia XR20 was released worldwide in July and is IP68 and MIL-STD810H certified. It has a Snapdragon 480 SoC with up to 6GB of RAM under the hood. The 6.67-inch full-HD+ display of the Nokia XR20 is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass Victus and is designed to work with wet palms and gloves.

Nokia revealed the Nokia XR20 rugged smartphone will be available in India soon via a tweet. The company also revealed that interested purchasers can pre-order the smartphone starting October 20 in a comment on the page. The official website lists a microsite, but it merely displays the following text at the time of writing: "Unfortunately, the page you were seeking for could not be located." Another website, on the other hand, highlights the Nokia XR20's connection to the latest James Bond flick, No Time to Die.

Nokia XR20 price (expected)

The Nokia XR20 made its global debut in late July, with a price tag of EUR 499 for the 4GB + 64GB storage model (roughly Rs. 43,600). The 6GB + 128GB storage option costs EUR 579. (roughly Rs. 50,600). Granite and Ultra Blue are the colours available in Europe for the tough smartphone.

Nokia XR20 specifications (expected)

The Nokia XR20 European model runs Android 11. It has a Corning Gorilla Glass Victus-protected 6.67-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) display with a 20:9 aspect ratio. Wet hands and gloves are not a problem for the display. The tough smartphone comes equipped with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 processor and up to 6GB of RAM.

Nokia XR20's optics include a 48MP primary sensor and a 13MP ultra-wide-angle sensor on the back. Both sensors come with ZEISS optics and preloaded functions such as SpeedWarp and Action Cam. The phone has an 8MP selfie camera on the front.

The Nokia XR20 features up to 128GB of internal storage that can be increased with a microSD card (up to 512GB). 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.1, GPS/ A-GPS/ NavIC, NFC, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack are among the connectivity choices. An accelerometer, ambient light sensor, barometer, gyroscope, magnetometer, proximity sensor, and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor are among the onboard sensors.

Due to its MIL-STD810H certification, HMD Global says that the Nokia XR20 can withstand a drop from 1.8 metres and can survive underwater for up to an hour. The robust smartphone is also dust and water resistant, according to IP68 standards. It comes with a 4,630mAh battery that supports 18W wired and 15W wireless charging. The Nokia XR20 is 248 grammes and measures 171.64x81.5x10.64mm.

