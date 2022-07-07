New Delhi: Smartphone manufacturing company ‘Nothing’ is going to launch its new smartphone named ‘Nothing Phone (1)’ in the coming days. The company will launch it globally on July 12, 2022. In India, the company’s exclusive online sales partner Flipkart has announced some amazing offers on pre-booking the phone. With the offer on the Walmart-owned e-commerce platform, customers can buy the upcoming smartphone at great prices.

Let us tell you that the pre-order pass of Nothing Phone (1) is available on Flipkart at a price of Rs 200. By buying a pre-order pass, it will be easier for you to grab the phone. The money spent on buying the pass will be adjusted in the final price of the smartphone. Customers planning to buy the upcoming smartphone should note that today i.e. 7th July is the last chance to pre-order this phone.

Moreover, customers can get additional discounts by using HDFC Bank credit cards while buying the smartphone. According to media reports, buyers can get up to Rs 2000 discount on the phone via HDFC credit cards.

Expected Price of Nothing 1 in India

The price of Nothing 1 can be between Rs 30k to 35k, according to the latest leaks. The phone will reportedly be launched at around Rs 31,000 for the 8GB+ 128GB storage model, 32,000 for the 8GB + 256GB storage model, and 36,000 for the 12GB + 256GB storage model.

At the time of the teaser launch, it appeared that Nothing 1 is a flagship smartphone. However, after the specifications got revealed, it seems it is going to be a mid-range device. If the latest price leaks are nothing but true, the first model of ‘Nothing Phone’ will eventually be cheaper than Apple’s cheapest 5G iPhone.

Nothing 1 Specifications

Nothing 1 will be powered by the Snapdragon 778+ processor. Nothing 1 will feature a screen size of 6.55 inches with an AMOLED display that supports a 120 Hz refresh rate. The phone has an in-display fingerprint sensor and a punch hole on the top of the screen. The battery of the phone will be 4500 mAh. This phone will support fast charging of 45W with a type-C port. The rear camera of this phone will be 50 MP and the front will of 16 MP. The Nothing 1 smartphone will have a transparent back.