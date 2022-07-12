New Delhi: Nothing phone (1) has finally been launched. The smartphone is mostly composed of recycled materials, but Pei points out that the metal frame is layered between Gorilla Glass 5 layers, which means you won't be able to touch plastic when holding the Nothing phone (1). In India, the Phone (1) costs between Rs 32,999 and Rs 38,999.

The Nothing Phone (1) features a 6.55-inch flexible OLED display with a 60hz to 120hz adaptive refresh rate, haptic touch motors, HDR10+ support, and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection on both the front and back. Read More: Live Updates: Nothing phone (1) unveiled now; Check features and more

On the back of the phone (1) are two cameras. This combines a 50MP Sony IMX766 primary sensor with OIS and EIS, as well as a 50MP Samsung JN1 ultrawide sensor. Pei displays unprocessed camera samples directly from the phone (1). Inside the hole punch display on the front is a 16-megapixel front camera for selfies and video chats. The camera app supports a variety of modes, including macro and night mode on both the front and back cameras.Read More: Nothing Phone (1) India launch today: Where to watch livestream, price, other details

When capturing video, a red LED on the back of the phone illuminates to indicate that recording is active. The phone can record up to 4K video (1), according to Pei, who also revealed that the launch event is being recorded on the Nothing phone (1).

The phone (1) is equipped with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G chipset and a 4,500mAh battery that supports 33W wired charging, 15W wireless charging, and 5W reverse wireless charging. The phone (1) also has up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.

The phone (1) will also be offered in three different storage configurations. There are three variants: 8GB/128GB, 8GB256GB, and 12GB/256GB. Nothing phone (1) will be available in black colour.