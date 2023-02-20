Nothing Phone 1 vs iQOO Neo 7: Best Budget-Friendly Smartphones in India 2023

Smartphones are part of our lives these days. We can't stay away from phones for too long. They are used by us for many different purposes, such as document storage, social networking, photography, and communication. Given the wide variety of top models that are readily accessible for less than Rs 30,000, however, picking the best smartphone is never an easy task. We brought to you 2 of the best mid budget smartphones under Rs 30,000, Nothing Phone (1) and iQOO NEO 7. Both the smartphones are neck to neck in comparison. Here you can check the pros and cons of the devices and decide for yourself which is better.

Nothing Phone 1 vs iQOO Neo 7 5G: Features Comparison

Features iQOO Neo 7 Nothing Phone (1) RAM 8 GB 8 GB Display

6.78 In 6.55 In

Battery

5000 mAh, Li-Po Battery

4500 mAh, Li-Po Battery

Internal Memory

256 GB 256 GB Price 29,999 29,999 Camera 64 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP 64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP

Nothing Phone 1 vs iQOO Neo 7 5G: Price Comparison

Both the phones Nothing Phone 1 and iQOO Neo 7 5G will cost you aroun 29,999.

Nothing Phone 1 vs iQOO 7 Neo 5G: Display Comparison

iQOO Neo 7 has larger screen size of 6.78 inches in comparison to Nothing Phone (1) 6.62 inch screen. Both the phones have Amoled Screen Type. Neo 7 offers a higher peak brightness of 1300 nits despite the fact that both offer 120Hz AMOLED with FHD+ resolution, AOD support, and HDR10+ support. The iQOO phone lacks Gorilla Glass 5 protection, which nothing else provides.

Nothing Phone 1 vs iQOO 7 Neo 5G: Memory comparison

Both smartphones have 8 GB of RAM and the same 256 GB of internal memory. There is a Memory Card Slot on both devices.

Nothing Phone 1 vs iQOO 7 Neo 5G: Camera comparison

The iQOO Neo 7 has a triple camera arrangement on the back, including a 64MP primary sensor, a 2MP depth sensor, a 2MP macro sensor, and a dual-LED flash. For selfies and video calls, a front-facing 16MP camera with tailored AI capabilities is used. In contrast, the Nothing Phone (1) gets a dual-camera setup on the rear, featuring a 50MP Sony IMX766 sensor with f/1.8 aperture, Dual OIS & EIS, and a 50MP Samsung JN1 Ultrawide angle lens, and an LED flash. The selfies on the phone are handled by a 16MP sensor. Well, both are 5G mid-range affordable phones, and they are able to deliver good enough shots in different areas.