topStoriesenglish2575400
NewsTechnology
NOTHING PHONE 1 VS IQOO 7 NEO 5G

Nothing Phone 1 vs iQOO Neo 7: Best Budget-Friendly Smartphones in India 2023

Nowadays, it can be challenging to find a good smartphone that is also affordable. Below is a comparison of two of the best medium budget smartphones ; scroll down to learn more about these gadgets.

 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Feb 20, 2023, 06:35 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

Nothing Phone 1 vs iQOO Neo 7: Best Budget-Friendly Smartphones in India 2023

Smartphones are part of our lives these days. We can't stay away from phones for too long. They are used by us for many different purposes, such as document storage, social networking, photography, and communication. Given the wide variety of top models that are readily accessible for less than Rs 30,000, however, picking the best smartphone is never an easy task. We brought to you 2 of the best mid budget smartphones under Rs 30,000, Nothing Phone (1) and iQOO NEO 7. Both the smartphones are neck to neck in comparison. Here you can check the pros and cons of the devices and decide for yourself which is better.

Nothing Phone 1 vs iQOO Neo 7 5G: Features Comparison

Features

iQOO Neo 7

Nothing Phone (1)

RAM

8 GB

8 GB

Display
 

6.78 In

6.55 In
 

Battery
 

5000 mAh, Li-Po Battery
 

4500 mAh, Li-Po Battery
 

Internal Memory
 

256 GB 256 GB

Price

 

29,999 29,999
Camera 64 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP 

 

64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP 

 

Nothing Phone 1 vs iQOO Neo 7 5G: Price Comparison

Both the phones Nothing Phone 1 and iQOO Neo 7 5G will cost you aroun 29,999.

Nothing Phone 1 vs iQOO 7 Neo 5G: Display Comparison

iQOO Neo 7 has larger screen size of 6.78 inches in comparison to  Nothing Phone (1) 6.62 inch screen.  Both the phones have Amoled Screen Type. Neo 7 offers a higher peak brightness of 1300 nits despite the fact that both offer 120Hz AMOLED with FHD+ resolution, AOD support, and HDR10+ support. The iQOO phone lacks Gorilla Glass 5 protection, which nothing else provides.

Nothing Phone 1 vs iQOO 7 Neo 5G: Memory comparison

Both smartphones have 8 GB of RAM and the same 256 GB of internal memory. There is a Memory Card Slot on both devices.

Nothing Phone 1 vs iQOO 7 Neo 5G: Camera comparison

The iQOO Neo 7 has a triple camera arrangement on the back, including a 64MP primary sensor, a 2MP depth sensor, a 2MP macro sensor, and a dual-LED flash. For selfies and video calls, a front-facing 16MP camera with tailored AI capabilities is used. In contrast, the Nothing Phone (1) gets a dual-camera setup on the rear, featuring a 50MP Sony IMX766 sensor with f/1.8 aperture, Dual OIS & EIS, and a 50MP Samsung JN1 Ultrawide angle lens, and an LED flash. The selfies on the phone are handled by a 16MP sensor. Well, both are 5G mid-range affordable phones, and they are able to deliver good enough shots in different areas.

Live Tv

Nothing Phone 1 vs iQOO 7 Neo 5GSmartphones ComparisonMobile comparisonBudget-Friendly smartphoneMobilesSmartphones5g phonesBest SmartphonesTop smartphonesNothing Phone 1iQOO 7 NeoBest Medium Budget SmartphoneTop Smartphones Comparison

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: When the stethoscope was invented in 1781
DNA Video
DNA: Do you know the anti-India 'agenda holder' George Soros?
DNA Video
DNA: How to protect children from the 'known enemy' of the eyes?
DNA Video
DNA: When famous film director Dadasaheb Phalke died in 1944
DNA Video
DNA: Why suicide is easy for daily wage workers?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: They kept on demolishing the mosque..the policemen kept watching the spectacle
DNA Video
DNA: Order to increase India's stature in 'world order'
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report of Rising Sea Level
DNA Video
DNA: India's help to Turkey also irritated Pakistan
DNA Video
DNA: 'old' analysis of CM Gehlot's 'new budget'