हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Google

Now Google Phone app will reveal who is calling you

The `Announce caller ID` is disabled by default but a user can choose between `Always`, `Only when using a headset`, or `Never`.iOS has had a feature like this for some time, and it seems like Google's version for the Phone app works similarly to Apple`s implementation. 

Now Google Phone app will reveal who is calling you

Google has come up with a new feature for its Phone app that will announce the name and number of any incoming calls.

As per The Verge, with the new feature, a user can set whether they want the app to announce caller ID every time the phone rings, only when they are wearing a headset, or never.

Currently, the Pixel phone owners in the US have received the automatic Call Screen feature, and other countries will get the new update soon. To enable the new feature, open Google Phone, go to Settings, and then Caller ID announcement. 

The `Announce caller ID` is disabled by default but a user can choose between `Always`, `Only when using a headset`, or `Never`.iOS has had a feature like this for some time, and it seems like Google's version for the Phone app works similarly to Apple`s implementation. 

Caller ID announcements are a great accessibility feature, allowing people with visual disabilities to more easily know who is calling them.

Live TV

#mute

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
GoogleGoogle featureGoogle caller IDGoogle calls
Next
Story

Google Photos tests filters: THIS feature will make searching for photos easier

Must Watch

PT57S

Vaccination of entire population is not possible in 2-3 months: Adar Poonawalla, CEO of Serum Institute