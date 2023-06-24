Now Instagram Users Can Download 'Reels' -- Know How To Do It

New Delhi: Instagram has announced that it is rolling out a new feature that allows users to download Reels shared by public accounts directly to your camera roll. Now, users can enjoy their favorite Reels anytime, anywhere, even without an internet connection. It's as simple as a tap and a download!

The new feature is only rolling in the United States. There hasn’t been further information on if and when it will be rolled out to other countries.

How To Download Instagram Reel

To take advantage of this feature, all you have to do is find a Reel that catches your eye. When you come across a Reel that you love and want to keep for later, just tap the Share icon. From there, select the "Download" option, and the Reel will be saved directly to your camera roll, ready to be enjoyed whenever you want.

Reels Of Private Accounts Can’t Be Downloaded

However, it's worth noting that Reels shared by private accounts cannot be downloaded. We respect the privacy of individuals and ensure that content shared privately remains protected. Additionally, public accounts have the option to turn off the ability for others to download their Reels. So, if you come across a Reel from a public account that you can't download, the account owner may have disabled this feature in their Account Settings.

Watching Reels Offline Possible After Download

With Reels Download, Instagram aims to enhance your experience on the platform by giving you more control over the content you love. Whether it's an inspiring dance routine, a hilarious comedy sketch, or a jaw-dropping travel adventure, you can now keep those memorable Reels with you, even when you're offline.

So, get ready to tap, download, and enjoy the incredible creativity and entertainment shared by creators on our platform. Reels Download is here to add more flexibility and convenience to your Instagram experience, making it easier for you to curate your own personalized collection of amazing Reels content.