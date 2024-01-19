Official OnePlus Buds 3 Specifications Unveiled, Set To Launch Alongside OnePlus 12 And OnePlus 12R

New Delhi: On January 23, OnePlus is set to release the OnePlus 3 Buds 3 alongside the OnePlus 12 and OnePlus 12R smartphones. The earbuds’ battery and charging details have been disclosed by the company prior to the launch.

OnePlus has officially stated that the premium earbuds can provide 44 hours of playback time with a full charge. The company asserts that the Buds 3 will deliver 7 hours of listening time with just a 10-minute charge, OnePlus posted on X (formerly Twitter) .

Worry less. Enjoy more.

7 hours of listening on a 10-minute charge

44 hours of listening on a full charge#OnePlusBuds3 — OnePlus (@oneplus) January 18, 2024

The OnePlus Buds 3 which has already been introduced in China asserts a comparable battery backup. On a single charge, the Chinese variant asserts that the Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) activated the buds 3 can deliver 6.5 hours of playback. Furthermore, when used with the charging case, the playback time extends to 28 hours.

Specifications of OnePlus Buds 3 (in China)

As per the version released in China, the OnePlus Buds 3 will feature three microphones, providing a low latency of 94ms for minimal delay during use. These earbuds support Active Noise Cancellation (ANC), enhancing the audio experience in various settings. The integration of LHDC 5.0 Hi-Res Audio technology in the OnePlus Buds 3 contributes to elevated sound quality.

The earbuds incorporate cutting-edge audio technologies, including 3D surround space sound effects and Dynamic Bass technology. Touch controls enable effortless control of music playback, volume adjustments, and other functions. Equipped with a 58mAh battery, the earbuds come with a case that has a larger 520mAh battery, supporting fast charging and featuring a USB Type-C port.

Price of OnePlus Buds 3 in India

The OnePlus Buds 3 is set to be released in India on January 23. Currently, there is no indication of the earbuds' pricing in India, but an estimate can be made by considering the price of the Buds 3 in China. In China, the OnePlus Buds 3 was introduced at CNY 499, approximately Rs 5,800 when converted directly. In India, the anticipated price of the earbuds is expected to be in a similar range.