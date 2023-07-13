trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2634921
One Plus 12 Prototype Shows Periscope Cameras, Stylish Design

Smartprix in collaboration with renowned tipster Steve Hemmerstoffer — also known as Onleaks — has exclusively obtained the high-quality rendered images of the One Plus 12 prototype.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jul 13, 2023, 03:58 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • One Plus 12 Design leaked by Smartprix website.
  • It will have a periscopic camera lens at the back.
  • The phone will have Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset.

One Plus 12 Prototype Shows Periscope Cameras, Stylish Design One Plus 12 will be having the pericope cameras for better zooming capabilities. (Representative image)

China-based electronic manufacturer company One Plus is expected to launch One Plus 12 in December. After the success of One Plus 11, the smartphone company decided to bless its consumers with a new and developed version of the phone. Now, Smartprix in collaboration with renowned tipster Steve Hemmerstoffer — also known as Onleaks — has exclusively obtained the high-quality rendered images of the One Plus 12 prototype, and gave us a glimpse of the possible design of the soon-to-be-launched One Plus 12 phone.

One of the notable changes in this phone from its predecessor is the camera arrangements. One Plus 12 will be having the pericope cameras for better zooming capabilities. The periscopic telephoto lens sticks out with a noticeable black stripe giving the gadget’s camera module a touch of refinement. On the front, the selfie camera is situated at the top in the centre. Similar to its previous models, a punch-hole selfie camera design is also available in the upcoming One Plus 12 phone, as per the leaked renders.

As per the report, the phone is expected to have a 2K display with slim bezels which will also support the PWM dimming. The 150W wired and 50W wireless fast charging is reportedly supported by the One Plus 12. Additionally, as per the tipster, the device will be supported by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset. Later this year, the new Adreno 750 GPU is expected to complement this device and provide improved performance.

In terms of camera configuration, the device is reported to be equipped with 50MP IMX9-series main camera sensor, a 50MP wide-angle lens, and a 64MP Omnivision OV64B periscope lens. It is the advanced version of One Plus 11, which had a 50MP+48MP+32MP camera combination. It is also expected to have a 6.7-inch QHD OLED screen with a high refresh rate.

One Plus 12 will likely have a 5000 mAH battery like its predecessor. The new One Plus will have similar features to the previous model but it is now equipped with better hardware and design.

