OnePlus 10 Pro all set to be launched today --Price, pre-order, features and other details here

New Delhi: OnePlus 10 Pro is all set to launch in China today (January 11). It will be the first phone to sport the latest version of ColorOS 12.1 in China, said the company.

OnePlus 10 Pro is likely to feature a dual-curved screen with very narrow bezels on both sides, as well as the chin and the top. The company revealed that the hole-punch stills remain in the top left corner, same as last year.

Under the hood, the smartphone will be powered by the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset. It will be sporting a 120Hz LTPO 2.0 AMOLED display on the front.

It will house a 5,000mAh battery that supports 80W SuperVOOC wired charging and 50W AirVOOC wireless charging. Furthermore, it will also have support for reverse wireless charging too.

A recent report said that the OnePlus 10 Pro will have a notable update, which is the addition of a shooting mode called RAW Plus which, like Apple's ProRAW format, combines the benefits of computational photography and RAW image capture. The RAW+ mode will be an upgrade over the traditional RAW mode on the OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro.

OnePlus 10 Pro would come with all-new triple rear camera array alongside the Hasselblad camera branding at the back. OnePlus also revealed that the smartphone will come in two colour options - volcanic black and forest emerald.

Ahead of the official launch, the company has started taking pre-orders for the same in China. According to GizmoChina, those who want to pre-order the OnePlus 10 Pro smartphone can do so by paying a deposit of 100 yuan ($16). Also, the company is offering free TWS earbuds to those who pre-order the smartphone.

As per listing, the handset will be offered in three memory configurations - 8GB RAM with 128GB storage, 8GB RAM with 512GB storage, and 12GB RAM with 256GB of internal storage.

With IANS Inputs

