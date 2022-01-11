हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
OnePlus 10 Pro

OnePlus 10 Pro all set to be launched today --Price, pre-order, features and other details here

OnePlus 10 Pro is likely to feature a dual-curved screen with very narrow bezels on both sides, as well as the chin and the top.

OnePlus 10 Pro all set to be launched today --Price, pre-order, features and other details here

New Delhi: OnePlus 10 Pro is all set to launch in China today (January 11). It will be the first phone to sport the latest version of ColorOS 12.1 in China, said the company.

OnePlus 10 Pro is likely to feature a dual-curved screen with very narrow bezels on both sides, as well as the chin and the top. The company revealed that the hole-punch stills remain in the top left corner, same as last year.

Under the hood, the smartphone will be powered by the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset. It will be sporting a 120Hz LTPO 2.0 AMOLED display on the front.

It will house a 5,000mAh battery that supports 80W SuperVOOC wired charging and 50W AirVOOC wireless charging. Furthermore, it will also have support for reverse wireless charging too.

A recent report said that the OnePlus 10 Pro will have a notable update, which is the addition of a shooting mode called RAW Plus which, like Apple's ProRAW format, combines the benefits of computational photography and RAW image capture. The RAW+ mode will be an upgrade over the traditional RAW mode on the OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro.

OnePlus 10 Pro would come with all-new triple rear camera array alongside the Hasselblad camera branding at the back. OnePlus also revealed that the smartphone will come in two colour options - volcanic black and forest emerald.

Ahead of the official launch, the company has started taking pre-orders for the same in China. According to GizmoChina, those who want to pre-order the OnePlus 10 Pro smartphone can do so by paying a deposit of 100 yuan ($16). Also, the company is offering free TWS earbuds to those who pre-order the smartphone.

As per listing, the handset will be offered in three memory configurations - 8GB RAM with 128GB storage, 8GB RAM with 512GB storage, and 12GB RAM with 256GB of internal storage.

With IANS Inputs

Live TV

#mute

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
OnePlus 10 ProOnePlus 10
Next
Story

Honor unveils its 1st foldable smartphone Magic V

Must Watch

PT6M15S

Election Rush: Watch all the big news related to elections