OnePlus 10 series to be similar as OnePlus 9, new Nord phones may launch in 2022

OnePlus has announced that it is planning to launch the OnePlus 9 RT in October. However, now there are leaks about the design and specifications of the OnePlus 10 series.

The OnePlus 10 flagship smartphone is likely to be launched around March 2022 and a leak suggests that the design will remain similar to the OnePlus 9 series.

As per the tipster Yogesh Brar tweet, it is likely that the upcoming OnePlus 10 series is said to feature a similar design to the OnePlus 9 series smartphones. Yogesh further revealed that the Chinese smartphone maker has started working on the new OnePlus lineup and they are going to come next year as "polished series 9 models."

If the leak is to be believed, the OnePlus 10 models will be mostly similar to the OnePlus 9 series and the Pro variant comes with curved edges. The vanilla OnePlus 10 is expected to have a regular screen. The company is said to extend its partnership with Hasselblad for the cameras on the OnePlus 10 series smartphones.

The tipster also hinted in that tweet that OnePlus has lined up "a bunch of Nord series models" which are scheduled to launch in future. The company has not officially announced its plans for such devices.

In addition to that, the tipster added that OnePlus might come with "some new accessories" at the next launch which means it can be assumed that the OnePlus 9RT launch will also bring new accessories.

