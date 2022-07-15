OnePlus 10T 5G coming to India soon, specs revealed online; Know more

New Delhi: The OnePlus 10T 5G is expected to hit the Indian market soon. The suspected device has been discovered on India's official website as well as the 3C certification site by tipster Mukul Sharma. He has even divulged the phone's characteristics. Notably, the business has not yet declared an official launch date for the smartphone, but it is likely to arrive in July.

The OnePlus 10T 5G has been found on the 3C certification website, implying that the device will be released soon. This listing suggests that the handset will enable 160W fast charging out of the box.

The OnePlus 10T 5G is said to include a 6.7-inch Full HD+ display. The company will use an AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz for the same. The distinctive alert slider on the right edge is also expected to be on the smartphone. The Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset will power it.

In terms of the camera, we can anticipate a 50-megapixel primary lens with optical image stabilisation (OIS). A 32-megapixel front-facing camera will also be included. The camera software includes Hasselblad Master Style, which lets users select one of three presets for the camera system.

OnePlus is likely to include a 4,800mAh battery as well as 80W fast charging on the smartphone.

According to the insider, the OnePlus 10T 5G will be available in India between July 25 and August 1. It is expected to be available in Moonstone Black and will cost EUR 799. (approx Rs 65,300). The device will most likely be offered with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage.